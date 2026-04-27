Downers Grove Park District names new executive director

Michael Gianatasio has been named the new executive director of the Downers Grove Park District.

He succeeds longtime Executive Director Bill McAdam, who is retiring.

Gianatasio brings a strong track record of innovation, collaboration and strategic growth in the parks and recreation field, according to a park district news release.

He most recently served as superintendent of recreation at the Homewood-Flossmoor Park District, where he led key initiatives to expand programming, strengthen community partnerships and enhance operational sustainability.

With a career spanning multiple park districts, including Berwyn, Oakbrook Terrace, Lisle and York Center, Gianatasio has built a reputation for forward-thinking leadership.

His accomplishments include guiding comprehensive master planning efforts, implementing financial sustainability strategies, leading organizational rebranding efforts and increasing community engagement through diverse and accessible recreation programs, according to the release.

“Mike’s vision, energy, and commitment to parks and recreation make him an outstanding choice to lead the Downers Grove Park District,” Park Board President Craig Lundt said in the release. “We are confident he will build on the district’s strong foundation and continue to enhance the quality of life for our residents.”

Gianatasio is an active leader within the Illinois Park and Recreation Association (IPRA), currently serving on its board of directors and contributing to numerous committees and task forces.

His dedication to the profession has earned him recognition including the IPRA Chairman’s Award and the Young Professional of the Year Award.

“I am honored to join the Downers Grove Park District and serve this vibrant community,” Gianatasio said in the release. “I look forward to working with staff, commissioners and residents to continue delivering exceptional parks, programs and services while exploring new opportunities for growth and innovation.”

McAdam’s career spans more than 35 years in the parks and recreation profession, including 14 years leading the Downers Grove Park District.

During his tenure, McAdam played a pivotal role in the development and expansion of key community assets, including Gelwicks Park, Lyman Woods, McCollum Park, and Doerhoefer Park, while also leading the district to achieve Illinois Distinguished Accredited Agency status.

Gianatasio will officially begin his role on May 1, with McAdam remaining with the district through the end of May to ensure a smooth and thoughtful leadership transition.