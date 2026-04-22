Lyons Township H.S. students to perform sketch comedy showcase

Enjoy an evening of laughter and creativity as Lyons Township High School students take the stage for a live sketch comedy showcase featuring original work written entirely by LT students.

Students will take the stage for Sketchapalooza, which will take place at 7 p.m. April 30 through May 2 at the South Campus Performing Arts Center.

General admission is $10 and $5 students and seniors. Free admission for LTHS students with a valid ID.

The show highlights the talent, humor and unique perspectives of LT’s student writers and performers, offering a fast-paced lineup of comedic sketches.