Former Marseilles resident donates $50,000 to nursing service over three years

The Marseilles Nursing Service receiving a $50,000 donation from former Marseilles resident Patti Sarles-Hart and the Hart Family Foundation (Photo provided by Amanda Hart )

The Marseilles Nursing Service recently announced that former Marseilles resident Patti Sarles-Hart and the Hart Family Foundation will donate $50,000 to the nursing service for the next three years.

Sarles-Hart said she left Marseilles for school in 1974, and although she has never come back to Marseilles and is currently living in London, her heart has always been and always will be in Marseilles. She added that the nursing service had assisted her parents in the past.

The Marseilles Nursing Service will use the donation to expand services provided to residents. The check was presented to the nursing service board by Don Sarles, Sarles-Hart’s brother.

Nursing service board president Jim Hollenbeck and board members were surprised when Sarles-Hart reached out and requested Zoom meetings to facilitate the donation.

“We are excited for the future of Marseilles Nursing Service thanks to the generous donation and vision of Patti Hart and the Hart Family Foundation. This support allows us to expand on our current community health and wellbeing programs and better serve the residents of Marseilles.” Marseilles Nursing Service office assistant Carol Downy and nurse Kathy Rosengren said in a news release.