St. Charles venue won’t host controversial pastor; conservative group says it ‘won’t be silenced’

The Royal Fox Country Club in St. Charles canceled a controversial speaker, Matthew Trewhella. The Three Headed Eagle Alliance said they "would not be silenced" and would find another venue. (Brenda Schory)

It was like deja vu all over again.

Last fall, activists called every venue that conservative Geneva group the Three Headed Eagle Alliance tried to rent so people could hear a talk by Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes, one of the planners of the Jan. 6, 2021, mob attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Rhodes was convicted of seditious conspiracy and sentenced to 18 years in prison in 2023. President Donald Trump commuted Rhodes’ sentence in 2025 and he was released.

Eagle Brook Country Club in Geneva canceled. So did St. Andrew’s Golf and Country Club in West Chicago. So did two other banquet halls, after protesters called.

Rhodes ended up speaking at a church in Elgin.

Now, the Three Headed Eagle has invited a controversial Milwaukee pastor Matthew Trewhella as its next Pints and Politics speaker, from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, April 21. It was to take place at Royal Fox Country Club in St. Charles.

Royal Fox General Manager Jake Rieger confirmed on Tuesday that Trewhella will not be speaking there next week.

“We are not hosting that event,” Rieger said. “We never approved this guy to come to our club.”

The Three Headed Eagle Alliance posted that it will announce a new location.

Debbie Kanarowski, founder of the Three Headed Eagle Alliance, addresses members and guests during the group’s monthly Pints and Politics program at Eagle Brook Country Club in Geneva in 2023. The organization invited controversial pastor Matthew Trewhella to speak this month. (Sandy Bressner)

Trewhella founded an anti-abortion organization, Missionaries to the Preborn, and is the author of “The Doctrine of the Lesser Magistrates: A Proper Response to Tyranny and a Repudiation of Unlimited Obedience to Civic Government.”

It refers to 16th century reformer John Calvin’s advocacy for lesser magistrates – like a sheriff or prince – to obey God instead of the king, according to Britannica online.

“He will be discussing constitutional and biblical arguments as it relates to government policies,” according to the Three Headed Eagle’s website.

Trewhella has also preached against the LGBTQ+ community.

St. Charles resident Miki Powell of We Can Lead Change Fox Valley and Elburn veteran Jen Hall both relied on social media to spread the word and to encourage phone calls and emails to the country club.

“We found out about it Sunday night and jumped on it right away,” Powell said. “Monday morning, we had a petition ready to go. ... [Trewhella] is as bad as Stewart Rhodes.”

Hall picketed outside Eagle Brook last year against the country club allowing Rhodes to speak, before that decision was reversed. She said: “I will protest every single event if they go against the Constitution.”

“As a veteran, I strongly oppose the Three Headed Eagle Alliance’s speaker selections, as many go absolutely against the Constitution and the values this country was made on,” Hall said.

An email statement from the Three Headed Eagle Alliance board said its “mission is to broaden understanding of both local and national issues that impact citizens’ lives.”

“As stated on our website, our purpose is educational – empowering people with information so they can think critically and independently,” according to the statement.

“Matt Trewhella presents viewpoints that combine biblical perspectives with constitutional principles. While not everyone will agree with every speaker, we believe open dialogue is essential in a free society,” the statement continued. “It is concerning when some seek to control organizations or limit the flow of information.”

The Three Headed Eagle Alliance has secured venue options that respect and uphold freedom of speech, according to the statement.

“We will not be silenced, and we will continue to work with partners who share our commitment to open expression,” according to the statement. “We believe every individual is entitled to their own opinion, and we provide a platform where a variety of speakers can share perspectives so attendees may form their own judgments. The United States was founded on this principle.”

Mercy Seat Christian Church in Milwaukee, where Trewhella is pastor, did not respond to a voicemail message seeking comment.

In a sermon posted online, Trehwella preached against the 2015 U.S. Supreme Court decision on Obergefell, which legalized same-sex marriage – calling for homosexuality to be criminalized.

“The first time such thinking was ever thought up was in the Griswold case, which legalized contraceptives,” Trewhella stated in that sermon.

The 1965 Griswold vs Connecticut decision legalized unmarried women to have access to contraception.

“And we’ve been headed deeper into the bin of sexual licentiousness and filth ever since that ruling in 1965. In fact, this ruling – to try to impose homosexual marriage upon the nation – this Obergefell ruling even invokes Griswold in order to justify homosexual marriage,” according to Trewhella’s sermon.

“Homosexuals should be prosecuted and criminalized,” Trewhella said. “We are only at this point now, because we declared that to be legal, which God declares to be illegal. ... The state should outlaw anyone getting married in a homosexual union.”