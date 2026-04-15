New Oswego East High School principal, assistant principal named

Oswego East High School will have a new principal and assistant principal starting in July.

At the April 13 Oswego District 308 School Board meeting, board members voted to hire Brett McPherson as the school’s new principal and Liz Perez as the new assistant principal of curriculum and instruction.

McPherson has been the principal of Glen Crest Middle School in Glen Ellyn since 2023. He also has served as the principal of Belvidere Central Middle School in Belvidere.

In addition, he served as the principal of Genoa-Kingston High School in Genoa for five years and principal of Genoa-Kingston Middle School in Genoa for two years. He also was a classroom teacher for eight years.

“We are thrilled to welcome Brett McPherson as the next principal of Oswego East High School,” District 308 Deputy Superintendent Heather Kincaid said in a news release. “Brett has a proven track record of driving student achievement, building strong school cultures, and leading with purpose. We know he is going to do great things for our students, staff, and families.”

McPherson and Perez will assume their new roles beginning July 1. Perez is currently the English department chair at Maine East High School in Park Ridge.

Liz Perez (Photo provided by Oswego School District 308)

She also served as the assistant principal of curriculum and instruction at Round Lake Middle School in Round Lake Heights.

“Liz Perez is a highly capable and forward-thinking instructional leader who brings a strong balance of classroom experience, administrative expertise, and a deep commitment to equity and student success,” Kincaid said. “Her leadership is grounded in collaboration, high expectations and a clear belief in the potential of all students and staff and we are delighted to welcome her to SD 308.”