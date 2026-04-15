Father, son killed in Carroll County train vs. pickup crash

Authorities have released the names of two men – a Whiteside County father and son – who died when the pickup truck they were in collided with a train Monday afternoon near Savanna.

Connor L. Sandrock, 21, and his father, Benjamin G. Sandrock, 50, both of rural Lyndon, died after the crash at a private railroad crossing just off state Route 84, across from the Savanna Tri-Township Airport. Carroll County Sheriff Ryan Kloepping on Wednesday confirmed the names of the two men who were killed.

The initial investigation indicates the pickup was pulling a boat and trailer across the railroad tracks around 3 p.m. when it was struck by the train, which was traveling south.

Firefighters from Thomson, Savanna, and Clinton, Iowa; Savanna and Thomson police officers; Conservation police, and the Illinois Department of Transportation were among the agencies that assisted at the scene.

According to his obituary, Benjamin was a 1994 graduate of Rock Falls High School, earned his associate’s degree at Blackhawk Community College East, and was a 1998 graduate of the University of Illinois. He worked alongside his son Connor and brother Matt at Sandrock Farms/Sauk Valley Angus.

Connor was a 2022 graduate of Prophetstown High School, obtained his associate’s degree at Blackhawk Community College East, and was to graduate in May with a bachelor’s degree from Illinois State University. Connor had a love for purebred Angus cattle and was planning on working on the family farm full-time after graduation, according to his obituary.

Visitation for both men will be from 3-7 p.m. Friday, April 17, at the First Lutheran Church in Prophetstown. A visitation will also be from 9-10 a.m. Saturday, April 18, at the church, with their funerals to follow at 10 a.m. Burial will be in Tampico Memorial Cemetery.

Arrangements are being handled by the McDonald Funeral Home & Crematory.