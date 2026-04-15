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Sauk Valley

Father, son killed in Carroll County train vs. pickup crash

The Carroll County Sheriff's Department is located in Mount Carroll.

The Carroll County Sheriff's Office is located in Mount Carroll. (Image provided)

By Charlene Bielema

Authorities have released the names of two men – a Whiteside County father and son – who died when the pickup truck they were in collided with a train Monday afternoon near Savanna.

Connor L. Sandrock, 21, and his father, Benjamin G. Sandrock, 50, both of rural Lyndon, died after the crash at a private railroad crossing just off state Route 84, across from the Savanna Tri-Township Airport. Carroll County Sheriff Ryan Kloepping on Wednesday confirmed the names of the two men who were killed.

The initial investigation indicates the pickup was pulling a boat and trailer across the railroad tracks around 3 p.m. when it was struck by the train, which was traveling south.

Firefighters from Thomson, Savanna, and Clinton, Iowa; Savanna and Thomson police officers; Conservation police, and the Illinois Department of Transportation were among the agencies that assisted at the scene.

According to his obituary, Benjamin was a 1994 graduate of Rock Falls High School, earned his associate’s degree at Blackhawk Community College East, and was a 1998 graduate of the University of Illinois. He worked alongside his son Connor and brother Matt at Sandrock Farms/Sauk Valley Angus.

Connor was a 2022 graduate of Prophetstown High School, obtained his associate’s degree at Blackhawk Community College East, and was to graduate in May with a bachelor’s degree from Illinois State University. Connor had a love for purebred Angus cattle and was planning on working on the family farm full-time after graduation, according to his obituary.

Visitation for both men will be from 3-7 p.m. Friday, April 17, at the First Lutheran Church in Prophetstown. A visitation will also be from 9-10 a.m. Saturday, April 18, at the church, with their funerals to follow at 10 a.m. Burial will be in Tampico Memorial Cemetery.

Arrangements are being handled by the McDonald Funeral Home & Crematory.

Carroll CountySavannaBreakingShaw Local Front HeadlinesFatalCrashWhiteside CountyLyndonThomsonProphetstownTampicoRock FallsAgricultureIllinois Department of TransportationPolice
Charlene Bielema

Charlene Bielema

Charlene Bielema is the editor of Sauk Valley Media.