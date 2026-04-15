Glen Ellyn Park District offers preseason discounts on Sunset Pool memberships

The Glen Ellyn Park District is offering preseason discounts on Sunset Pool memberships for both residents and nonresidents through April 30. Anyone looking to secure their summer plans early can take advantage of these savings before standard pricing begins.

Sunset Pool, 483 Fairview Ave., includes water slides, interactive play features and a dedicated wading pool for younger children. The facility also provides convenient amenities including family restrooms and ample poolside relaxation space.

2026 Preseason Membership Rates (Through April 30)

Infant (under 3): Free

Individual (3-59): $135 resident, $185 nonresident

Senior (60+): $80 resident, $100 nonresident

Family of Two: $190 resident, $230 nonresident. (Additional family members may be added for $35 resident / $60 nonresident per person)

Memberships may be purchased online at gepark.org/memberships or in person at the Spring Avenue Recreation Center, Main Street Recreation Center or Ackerman Sports & Fitness Center.

All members must have a pool photo ID to enter the facility. New members or those requiring a replacement ID should visit any of the above locations during regular business hours. All season passes are non-refundable.

For more information, contact the Glen Ellyn Park District at 630-942-7280 or email registration@gepark.org.