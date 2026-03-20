La Grange League of Women Voters to discuss Heather Cox Richardson book

The League of Women Voters of the La Grange Area will host a discussion of historian Heather Cox Richardson’s book “Democracy Awakening: Notes on the State of America” from 7 to 8:30 p.m. April 16 at the La Grange Library.

In her book “Democracy Awakening: Notes on the State of America,” Richardson explains how, over the decades, a small group of wealthy people have made war on American ideals, leading us into authoritarianism.

Copies of the book are now available at the front desk of the La Grange Library, 10 W. Cossitt, reserved under LWV of La Grange.

This event is free and open to the public. For more information, email info@lagrangearealwv.org or visit www.lwv.org/local-leagues/lwv-lagrange-area.