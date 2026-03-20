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La Grange League of Women Voters to discuss Heather Cox Richardson book

Bonnie Pitz, state board member of the League of Women Voters of Iowa, shows off a pin from the organization. For years, the League has held candidate forums/debates in Jasper County. Local Republican candidates are refusing to participate in the forums, citing frustrations over the group's lack of neutrality and a past mistake.

(Christopher Braunschweig)

By Shaw Local News Network

The League of Women Voters of the La Grange Area will host a discussion of historian Heather Cox Richardson’s book “Democracy Awakening: Notes on the State of America” from 7 to 8:30 p.m. April 16 at the La Grange Library.

In her book “Democracy Awakening: Notes on the State of America,” Richardson explains how, over the decades, a small group of wealthy people have made war on American ideals, leading us into authoritarianism.

Copies of the book are now available at the front desk of the La Grange Library, 10 W. Cossitt, reserved under LWV of La Grange.

This event is free and open to the public. For more information, email info@lagrangearealwv.org or visit www.lwv.org/local-leagues/lwv-lagrange-area.

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Shaw Local News Network

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