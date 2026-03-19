Wheaton seeks entries for America 250 logo contest

As the nation celebrates its 250th anniversary this year, the city of Wheaton and the Wheaton Fine & Cultural Arts Commission are seeking community submissions for a logo representing Wheaton’s celebration of America 250.

The city is planning numerous community activities and initiatives to celebrate this momentous year, and the winning design will be featured throughout the celebration.

Artists of all ages are welcome to apply. The logo should incorporate the words: “Wheaton Celebrates America 250.” One winning design will be selected by the City’s Fine & Cultural Arts Commission and the Wheaton City Council. The deadline to submit entries is April 15, with a winner being announced in May.

The logo should incorporate the words: “Wheaton Celebrates America 250”

Artwork must be submitted as a digital file using the online form on the city’s website.

Logo should fit within a 5-inch by 5-inch square.

File format: JPG, PNG and PDF formats accepted.

Logo design should be legible and clear when reproduced in varying sizes (such as on a T-shirt, banner, keychain or other item).

Designs should be at least 300 dpi resolution to ensure high-quality print. Vector file preferred but not required.

Contest Rules:

Participants must be Wheaton resident

All designs must be original and created by the participant.

There are no age restrictions for participants. If the participant is younger than 18 years old, a parent/guardian must sign the artist’s release.

Designs that contain copyrighted material, offensive language, inappropriate images or use of AI will result in disqualification.

By entering the contest, participants grant the city the right to use, reproduce and publish their design for promotional purposes.

The city reserves the right to make minor adjustments to the winning design to fit printing specifications.

Entries will be judged based on the following criteria: