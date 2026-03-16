Suburban Life 2026 softball season previews

The 2026 softball season is underway this week. Here are previews of teams from around the Suburban Life coverage area.

Coach: Janet Royal

Last season: 17-17, 8-4 (second) East Suburban Catholic

Top returning players: Alaina Rosner, jr., C, Sophia Rosner, jr., P/UT

Key newcomers: Noel Klody, so., LHP, Despina Patos, fr., 2B/UT

Worth noting: The Rosner sisters both earned postseason accolades a year ago. Alaina Rosner, committed to Southern Illinois, caught 31 of Benet’s 33 games last season and threw out 14 runners stealing while hitting .414 with 20 doubles, 29 RBIs and only two strikeouts at the plate. Sophia Rosner went 8-7 in the circle with 121 strikeouts in 104⅔ innings. She had a 1.47 ERA, left 73 runners stranded and opponents hit a paltry .186 against her. Sophia Rosner also found time to hit .442 with 13 doubles, six homers and 32 RBIs. She’s committed to Nebraska-Omaha. “We have some key holes to fill, but our roster has a good mix of returning experience and newcomers ready to contribute,” Royal said. “There are several new faces to watch — both in the field and in the lineup — as we sort out roles and build depth across the diamond. One area we feel confident about is pitching, where we’ll lean on seasoned players on the mound to keep us competitive and set the tone.” Royal noted Benet competes in a consistently tough conference with the likes of Chicago Marist, Joliet Catholic and Carmel Catholic. “We expect to be right in the mix again this season and are looking forward to another year of hard-fought games.”

-- Mike Miazga

Coach: Matthew Dillard

Last year’s record: 19-15 overall, 10-2 (first) in the West Suburban Silver, lost to Marist in sectional final.

Top returning players: Ella Bonk, sr., CF; Mary Miller, sr., C/3B/1B; Viktoria Czech, jr., SS; Mia Havrilla, jr., OF.

Worth noting: Dillard takes over as head coach after Eric Landschoot retired. The Trojans graduated a large number of seniors, including ace pitcher Ashlynn Durkin. They return four starters. Czech was second team all-state and all-conference last year and Bonk all-conference. Miller is committed to Edgewood University.

“JV had a strong season last year and we are looking for those girls to come up and make an immediate impact on varsity,” Dillard said. “We expect to compete for a conference championship and win another regional title.”

Coach: Jim Cushing

Last year’s record: 15-17 overall, 10-2 (first) West Suburban Gold, lost to Lyons in regional.

Top returning players: Addison Yurchak, sr., SS; Jacklyn Meyers, sr., CF; Jordan Balsavich, so., OF; Victoria Colorato, sr., OF; Natalie Zalud, jr., 3B.

Top new players: Paige Rook, so., C/DH; Natalia Manganello, jr., 2B.

Worth noting: The Mustangs return six starters and will be tested by a schedule that includes defending champion Oswego. Yurchak, committed to MIT, hit .396 with four homers and 28 RBIs last year. Upper Iowa commit Meyers hit .466, Balsavich .481, College of DuPage commit Colorato .359 with five homers and Zalud hit .370.

“We have to play well defensively in order to be successful,” Cushing said. “We play the top four teams in the state during the season so those games will be our measuring stick.”

Coach: Valerie Jisa

Last year’s record: 13-12 overall, 8-4 (third) in GCAC Red, regional champions.

Top returning players: Sofia Kateeb, so., P/UT; Bella Bigham, jr., SS; Gianna Pescatore, sr., 2B/P/UT; Ellie Brady, so., C/UT; Alex Purta, jr., 3B/1B/C; Jordan Rossi, jr., P/1B.

Top new players: Hailey Smith-Young, fr., P/UT/C; Ayanna Bourn, fr., C/UT.

Worth noting: Five starters return from a Friars’ team that reached the sectional semifinals. Bigham, a Bucknell commit, is a two-year starter since her freshman year. Kateeb started nearly every game as a freshman with 63 innings over 18 appearances. Pescatore is a two-year varsity starter all-GCAC as a junior. Purta, also all-conference last year, hit .385 with a .538 slugging percentage. Brady hit .310 as a freshman with only three strikeouts over 63 plate appearances. Rossi, back after a sophomore hiatus, posted a 2.25 ERA over 28 innings as a freshman.

“We are cautiously optimistic and encouraged by what we see,” Jisa said. “This group has a lot of potential. We have the talent and work ethic. Our focus will be on bringing it all together and competing at a high level.”

Glenbard East

Coach: Dawn Chantos

Last season: 20-6, 15-4 (third) Upstate Eight

Top returning players: Claire Bolda, jr., P, Lilly Carver, jr., SS, Ally Amrhein, jr., C, Althea Fitzgerald, jr., utility

Key newcomers: Hannah Berrier, so., OF, Jocelyn Vargas, so., C-OF, Sophie Demarchi, jr., OF

Worth noting: Bolda (14-4, 1.14 ERA, 200 K in 111 innings), verbally committed to DePaul, and Carver (.529, 10 doubles, seven homers, 28 RBIs, 44 runs), verbally committed to UIC, were third-team ICA all-state selections last year and joined Amrhein (.432, eight doubles, three homers, 25 RBIs) on the all-UEC list. “The strengths of this team will be the leadership we will get from our returning players and the competitive nature of the players and the desire to work hard and improve every day,” Chantos said. Chantos said Bolda, Carver and Amrhein led our team last year in key stats and they are the key leaders on the field. East has nine returning varsity players and six other starters back. In terms of the conference: “Our conference is very competitive with South Elgin, West Chicago and Riverside-Brookfield likely to finish near the top,” Chantos said. “We should compete well with them this year and our goal is to win the conference. We are looking forward to an exciting season.” Fitzgerald hit .345 with 13 RBIs.

-- Mike Miazga

Coach: Julie Fonda (21st season)

Last season: 12-19, 10-9, (tied for seventh) Upstate Eight, Class 3A regional champion

Top returning players: Emma Full, jr., 3B, Evangeline Dupuis, jr., SS, Delaney Nelson, sr., CF, Brooke Lange, sr., P

Key newcomers: Khloe Bauman, fr., C

Worth noting: Full (.415 in 106 at-bats, four triples, 26 RBIs, 33 runs) and Dupuis (.393 in 84 at-bats, nine doubles, five triples, five homers, 33 RBIs) are both returning all-UEC selections. Fonda added Bauman will be an impact player as a freshman. “Khloe will get quality time behind home plate and her bat could be a game changer,” she said. Fonda said this is the most experienced varsity team she has coached. “We have four seniors who have played varsity since their freshman year and two juniors who have played varsity since their freshman year. We have all the pieces to be really successful this year.” Fonda said Glenbard East is the team to beat in the conference. “Glenbard East will be tough to beat,” she said. “We should be battling for first or second.” Nelson hit .326 in 92 at-bats and scored 30 runs, while Lange hit .287 in 91 at-bats with seven doubles and 15 RBIs.

-- Mike Miazga

Coach: Mary McGrane

Last year’s record: 21-9 overall, 9-3 (second) in West Suburban Silver, lost in regional final.

Top returning players: Shelby Bobroff, jr., OF; Caroline Semorevivo, sr., SS; Alexa Trybus, sr., C/3B; Cece Atkinson, jr., 1B/C; Laney Frank, jr., 2B/OF.

Top new players: Bella Albert, jr., OF; Claire Fischer, jr., 1B; Annie Bongiorno, jr., 3B; Mia Salerno, jr., 2B/OF; Evie Slepicka, jr., C/OF; Laura Slepicka, jr., P/OF; Sofia Carbonari, fr., OF/C; Maya Kittner, fr., OF.

Worth noting: Four-year starter Trybus and three-year starter Semorevivo lead three starters back for a Hilltoppers’ team with a lot of new faces on its varsity roster. Trybus hit .387 with 28 RBIs last year. Semorevivo, committed to North Central, hit .304 with 18 RBIs and 13 runs scored. Bobroff, who hit .297 with 12 RBIs and 22 runs scored, returns at the top of the lineup. Slepicka will lead the pitching staff and she will have some help from sophomores Chelsea Brady and Riley Betchel and freshman Hannah Lawless-Fisher.

“It’s a fun group, many of the players have been playing together since they were younger and are excited to represent Glenbard West,” McGrane said.

Coach: Brittany Zust

Last year’s record: 13-11 overall, 4-8 West Suburban Silver.

Top returning players: Audrey Araujo, sr.; Gabriella Georganas, sr.; Lauren Koschik, sr.; Madeline Kubesh, sr.; Elle Kinder, jr.; Kaleigh Kozlowski, jr.; Malia Kuo, jr.; Evelyn Skay, jr.; Emersyn Willits, jr.; Anusha Sekhadia, so.

Top new player: Olivia McEwen, fr.

Worth noting: The Red Devils return nine starters – they graduated just one – off a team that finished above .500 in a competitive conference and schedule. Georganas, Willits and Koschik will provide the big bats. Zust has high expectations for Kinder and Sekhadia in the circle. McEwen is the lone freshman up.

“We have a senior-heavy roster, which means a wealth of experience and leadership on the field,” Zust said. “Many of these girls have played together for several years, developing strong chemistry, communication, and an understanding of each other’s strengths.”

IC Catholic

Coach: Frank Reaber

Last season: 22-14, 7-5 (tied for second) GCAC White

Top returning players: Lexi Russ, jr., 3B, Ari Zito, jr., SS-P, Kelly Cahill, jr., C-1B, Maddy Dinino, sr., P-OF, Sofia Bucaro, sr., OF, Lexi Hoffman, sr., OF-2B, Ema McMillen, so., 2B-OF

Key newcomers: Sophia Deourdes, fr., SS-2B, Ari Vega, fr., P-1B, Snny Schaeffer, fr., 1B-OF, Leilany Gomez, fr., C-OF

Worth noting: The Knights advanced to a Class 2A supersectional a year ago and return most of the firepower from that team. Russ, Dinino (St. Norbert), Zito, Bucaro (St. Norbert) and Cahill earned postseason accolades. Hoffman is headed to Cornell University. “I believe our strength will be hitting and hopefully playing good defense,” Reaber said. “Pitching is always solid and keeps us in games. Our conference is well-balanced and you never know who will come out and have a great year. Last year, five teams could have won. They are a fun group to coach and they all seem to get along. We will see where we are at after we get back from our spring trip to Destin, Florida.”

-- Mike Miazga

Coach: Christine Traina

Last year’s record: 27-11 overall, 19-1 (first) in South Suburban Conference, reached sectional final.

Top returning players: Claire Podrebarac, so., P/2B; Jessi Pontrelli, jr., SS/OF; Ella Phelan, sr., OF; McKenzie Purgatorio, sr., OF; Mila Mardjetko, so., P; Ava Zdenovec, sr., C/3B; Caroline Painter, so., OF.

Worth noting: Podrebarac, second-team all-state as a freshman, leads a strong mix of upper and lower classmen. Podrebarac posted a .449 average with 34 runs scored and 22 RBIs last season while posting a 2.80 ERA over 25 innings in the circle. Other all-conference picks back are Pontrelli, who hit .347 with 33 runs scored and 29 RBIs last year, and Phelan, who hit .373 with 34 runs scored. Purgatorio, who hit .310 with 25 runs scored and 14 RBIs, is committed to the University of South Carolina Beaufort. Mardjetko posted a 2.75 ERA in the circle over 84 innings as a freshman with 93 strikeouts. Zdenovec and Painter also hit over .300 last year.

“Optimistic, looking for a good showing in the South Suburban Conference and playoffs with the leadership of our seniors,” Traina said.

Montini

Coach: Amy Bukovsky

Last season: 19-17, 1-11 (seven), GCAC Red; Class 3A regional and sectional champions

Top returning players: Aubry Raffen, jr., IF, Cameron Fox, so., P-SS, Cedona Barrett, jr., IF-P, Bridget Ryan, jr., C, utility, Alex Kalins, jr., CF, Danika Lucadello, so., RF, Teagan O’Connor, jr., LF

Key newcomers: Brooke Wills, fr., IF-P; Chloe Rothermel, jr., IF, Natalie Glosky, so., IF

Worth noting: Raffen (11 homers, 35 RBIs, .443 hitting) was an all-state second-team pick and is strong with the glove. Fox went 6-4 with 138 strikeouts in 97 innings as a freshman last season while hitting .422 with 23 RBIs. “Cameron really came into her own at the end of the year both on the mound and at the plate and hopes to carry that momentum into this season,” Bukovsky said. Barrett hit .294 with 26 RBIs. Ryan hit .286 with 32 RBIs and caught more than 200 innings. Montini’s entire outfield of Kalins (.272), Lucadello (.269) and O’Connor return. “Pitching depth and experience will be a strength,” Bukovsky said. “We made a deep postseason run last season after struggling at the beginning of the season so we hope to use that experience and growth to create a faster start for this year.” Bukovsky said to keep an eye on junior infielders Rothermel and Glosky. As juniors, Barrett, Kalins, Raffen and Ryan will all be in their third year at the varsity level. Montini has seven returning starters. Bukovsky knows the GCAC Red schedule will again be challenging. “We have several strong programs in our conference with recent state trophies and widespread success including Providence, St. Laurence and Loyola,” she said. “We hope to be competitive in all conference games this year and represent ourselves well.”

-- Mike Miazga

Coach: Christina Johnson

Last year’s record: 16-16, 3-9, regional champions, lost in the sectional final to St. Laurence.

Top returning players: Morgan Kwak, jr., OF; Ellie Stratis, sr., 3B/SS; Alyssia Schwertfeger, so., 2B/1B.

Top new players: Brooklyn Barnish, fr., P; Ariana Gonzalez, fr., C/IF; Natalie Nezgoda, fr., P/UT.

Worth noting: The Roadrunners enter the season with a young, but promising roster featuring three returning starters and six freshmen. Stratis and Kwak, returning starters from the sectional final run, will lead. Johnson likes the potential of freshman pitcher Barnish.

“While varsity experience is limited, the team is athletic, driven, and full of potential,” Johnson said. “Key strengths include speed, agility, and overall athleticism, which will allow us to compete effectively on the field and on the base paths. Our focus will be on building confidence, fundamentals, and teamwork to maximize the potential of our young roster.”

Wheaton Warrenville South’s Becca Chaney smashes a single to left field during a game against Oswego at Wheaton Warrenville South High School in Wheaton. (Jon Cunningham for Shaw Local News Network)

Coach: Emma Jarrell

Last year’s record: 24-10 overall, third in Upstate Eight Conference, won regional title, lost to Marist in sectional semifinals.

Top returning players: Trinity Stevenson, sr., SS; Reese Milchoefer, jr., OF/P; Alexis Busse, jr., C; Sophia Runquist, jr., OF; Amelia Pytel, so., P/IF; Mia Melendez, so.,. P/IF; Braylin Naylor, so., OF; Abby Weinert, sr., IF/OF; Abby Krueger, sr., IF; Olivia Ballon, sr., IF; Kennedy Holakovsky, sr.

Top new players: Ella Ryzewski, fr., IF/OF; Kate Hamilton, so.; Joselyn Hernandez., sr.; Rosie Gonzalez, sr.

Worth noting: The Bulldogs return seven starters and all three pitchers from last year’s Class 4A regional champion – but it’s still a young team. Stevenson, a four-year varsity player, hit .455 last season. Melendez made a huge splash as a freshman, batting .460 with a team-leading 11 homers and 60 RBIs. Pytel also impressed as a freshman, posting an 11-3 record with 169 strikeouts over 108 innings pitched while batting .300. A third sophomore, Naylor, batted .402 as a freshman. Runquist batted .358 and Busse .360 as sophomores. Milchoefer was 4-3 as a pitcher and batted .271.

“We had a young team last year and are looking to build on last year’s success,” Jarrell said.

Coach: Ralph Remus

Last season: 23-5, 9-3 GCAC White; Class 3A regional champions

Top returning players: Lauren Kennedy, sr., SS, Lilly Konen, sr., 2B, Alyssa Freeman, so., 3B

Key newcomers: Hannah Willix, fr., P

Worth noting: Kennedy, headed to Louisville, hit .506 with five home runs and earned second-team all-state honors, while Konen hit .416 with four homers and was a third-team all-state pick. Freeman hit .482 with seven homers and was an honorable-mention all-state selection. Remus, in his 28th season, said to keep an eye on juniors Mackenzie Murlick and Hannah Grivetti. “I think Mackenzie and Hannah will have big years,” said Remus, who also said to keep a watch on freshman pitcher Willix “as she develops.” Ava Delatorre will play at Elmhurst College next season. “We will be very solid on offense and defense,” Remus said. “Our pitching will be very young and I will expect to see improvement as the season moves along.”

-- Mike Miazga

Timothy Christian

Coach: Lindsay Slovey

Last season: 18-7, third Chicagoland Christian, Class 2A regional champion

Top returning players: Lauren Kottke, jr., C, Grace Hoffman, jr., IF, Miley Woerner, sr., IF, Chloe Granger, so., IF

Key newcomers: Natalia Garcia, so., IF-P

Worth noting: The Trojans are coming off a highly successful 2025 season that saw them win 18 games and a regional title, advancing all the way to a Class 2A sectional championship game. Kottke is a returning all-CCC player. Slovey noted Grace Hoffman has been invited to college days and is getting good looks. “They all get along,” Slovey said of her squad. “We are well balanced and rebuilding after losing some key players. Others are stepping up.” Gragner, a sophomore, “is young, but keeps up with the varsity level and is consistent and fast,” Slovey said.

-- Mike Miazga

Coach: Josh Ott

Last year’s record: 16-7 overall, 5-1 in conference, lost second round of regionals.

Top returning players: Reagan Kelly, sr., SS/3B/C/P; Desaree Shobutte, jr., 3B/P; Alice O’Connor, jr., SS/3B/OF/C; Gwyneth Jindra., so., P/C/SS; Emilia Meza, so., 2B/P; Cate Jackson, so., 1B/3B.

Top new players: Alexis Ott, fr., SS/2B/CF; Veronica Barrett, fr., 2B/LF; Ella Huelster, fr., C/3B; Maddy Aryee, fr., 1B/OF; Isabella Frisbie, fr., OF.

Worth noting: Westmont won the Chicago Prep Conference Tournament last year. Second team All-State pick Jindra and all-conference player Kelly will lead the Sentinels as team captains and two of six starters returning.

“Westmont is a young and dynamic program on the rise,” Ott said.

Coach: Sydney Heinrich (third season)

Last season: 9-10

Top returning players: Emily From, jr., C, Reese Dryfhout, so., P-OF

Key newcomers: Kyla Dieter, fr., P-OF

Worth noting: From was an all-Chicagoland Christian Conference selection last season. Henrich said to keep an eye on newcomer Dieter, Dryfhout and From.

-- Mike Miazga

Coach: Kirsten Anderson.

Last year’s record: 24-9 overall, 9-5 (fourth) in DuKane Conference, lost to Oswego in sectional final.

Top returning players: Makayla Hammer, sr., OF; Moriah Herr, jr., IF; Emma Dodge, sr., IF; Madison Moore, sr., P.

Worth noting: The Falcons have made back-to-back sectional finals in a program renaissance the last few years, but this spring could be a bit of a reset. Head coach Allie Ravanesi stepped down, and her assistant Kirsten Anderson took over. Reagan Crosthwaite, the 2025 Suburban Life Player of the Year who rewrote the program record book, graduated. And ace pitcher Hannah Wulf transferred to St. Charles East. Wheaton North does return four key starters and eight seniors, led by George Washington commit Hammer. Anderson is counting on the leadership of Moore in the circle with two freshman pitchers joining her.

“Coming off several strong seasons, we are excited to continue building on our recent success,” Anderson said. “With a relatively new varsity lineup, this season will be a year of growth and learning. We are eager to develop our skills, build team chemistry, and gain valuable experience while striving to maintain Wheaton North’s competitive drive.”

Coach: Jeff Pawlak

Last year’s record: 20-10 overall, 9-5 DuKane Conference (tied for third), won regional title, lost in sectional semifinal.

Top returning players: Alison Hubsky, sr., C; Becca Chaney, sr., SS; Nelia Kirichun, sr., OF; Caroline Schulz, sr., OF; Lily Bobor, so., 3B; Jordan Wilson, sr., RF.

Top new players: Eleanor Grout, jr., 1B; Rachel Chaney, jr., 2B; Annabelle Zettek, so., 2B; Avery Arnold, jr., P/2B; Cami Bielenda, sr., OF; Kate Hasbrouck, sr., P/1B; Maria Knorr, jr., OF; Taylor Pereira, so., P/OF; Addison Saylor, jr., OF; Faye Stanek, so., 3B/C; Meg Wieczorek, jr., OF.

Worth noting: The Tigers return six starters from a team that finished in a three-way tie for third place in the DuKane Conference and won the program’s third consecutive regional title. Leading the lineup is Becca Chaney, who hit .443 with 43 hits and 28 RBIs last year, Bobor (.347, 35 hits, 27 RBIs), Hubsky (.333), Kirichun (.333) and Schulz (.328). Presley Wright, who stepped up in the circle last year, has graduated, so returners Arnold and Hasbrouck (who both pitched in games last year) and newcomer Pereira will fill the pitching spots.

“We’ll lean on our overall experience to provide direction to the group as a whole and we’ll need to continue solid play in the field and look to timely hitting,” Pawlak said.

Willowbrook

Coach: Natalie Gamino

Last year’s record: 16-15 overall, 6-6 West Suburban Gold

Top returning players: Allie Coppersmith, sr., CF; Adrianna Weaser, sr., P/OF; Gianna Dugo, sr., 1B/3B; Kyleigh Miazga, sr., P/1B; Delaney Smrz, sr., 2B; Marli Smrz, sr., C/3B/OF; Liz Pettinger, jr., SS; Aleena McNamara, jr., C/3B.

Worth noting: Gamino said that “with eight varsity players returning we are looking to compete at a high level in the conference.”

Coach: Lisa Fraticola

Last year’s record: 21-13 overall, 6-7 (fourth) in West Suburban Silver, regional champions.

Top returning players: Lilly Burda, sr., SS; Maggie Demopoulous, sr., 2B; Kayla Winters, so., OF; Myka Matykiewicz, so.,. OF; Gia Valentin, sr., 3B; Milo Folsom,. so., C; Morgen Balfanz, sr., 1B; Alex ElEtr-Garofalo, sr., DH/1B; Sophia Lanciloti, sr., P; Emily McNichols, sr., OF.

Top new players: Brooklyn McMillen, so., P; Jade Ferguson, so., P; Sara Steinecker, jr., OF; Brin Matykiewicz, jr., IF.

Worth noting: The All-State middle infield of Burda and Demopoulous lead 10 returning starters, eight of them seniors. Burda, a three-time All-State pick, batted .426 with 17 extra-base hits, 28 runs scored and 26 RBIs last year. Steinecker, a 2023 All-State pick, is returning from injury as is Brin Matykiewicz. All-conference pitcher Avery Kanouse graduated, but Lanciloti is back in the circle, joined by two sophomore pitchers stepping into larger roles.

“With eight seniors leading the way, this group brings leadership, accountability, and an understanding of what it takes to compete every day,” Fraticola said. “Their experience will be an important foundation as we work toward our goals this season.”

Editor’s note: Hinsdale South, Lyons and Morton did not provide preview information.