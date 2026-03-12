Wheaton to host recycling event April 11

Wheaton’s Environmental Improvement Commission invites the community to its annual Recycling Extravaganza & Paper Shredding Event with SCARCE from 8:30 a.m. to noon April 11 at the DuPage Fairgrounds, 2015 Manchester Road in Wheaton.

You can bring many types of items for safe disposal or recycling at this drive-through event. Items that can be dropped off include:

Bike-related items (Collected by Working Bikes):

Bikes, helmets, repair tools and tire pumps

Documents for on-site shredding (Funding support provided by DuPage County). Acceptable items include medical records, sensitive documents, and tax records (limit of four bags per car)

No batteries (greeting cards, etc.), plastic file tabs, plastic page protectors, or vinyl checkbook covers will be accepted

Electronics will be collected by eWorks. The is a $25 to $35 fee for monitors and televisions.

Textiles (Collected by eWorks):

Please bags

Blankets,

Clothing

Coats, shoes and towels

Eyeglasses, sunglasses and hearing aids (Collected by Wheaton Lions Club)

Household-related items (Collected by SCARCE):

Books

Bread tags

Brita-brand filters and pitchers

Holiday lights

Inkjet cartridges (small, no toner)

Keys (for cars and homes)

Mercury barometers, thermometers, and thermostats

Musical instruments

Puzzles

Smoke detectors

Vinyl records (LPs 45s, EPs)

X-rays

Medical waste (Collected by DuPage County Sheriff):

EpiPens, lancets, medications, sharps, and syringes

Medical equipment (Collected by Milton Township):

Crutches, walkers, and wheelchairs

Soccer-related items (Collected by Soccer Gear for Zambia)

This event is offered in partnership with the city of Wheaton, the Wheaton Environmental Improvement Commission, SCARCE, DuPage County, DuPage County Sheriff’s Office, eWorks, Wheaton Lions Club, Working Bikes, Soccer Gear for Zambia, and Milton Township.

All vehicles entering this event must enter from County Farm Road, 505 N. County Farm Road, using the main DuPage County Government Center entrance.

The entrance from Manchester Road to the DuPage County Fairgrounds will be closed during this event. Questions can be directed to SCARCE at 630-545-9710.