Downers Grove North's Campbell Thulin (5) gets a rebound during the 4A regional championship game on Thursday Feb. 19, 2026, while being defended by St. Laurence's McKenzie Saffold (15) held at Downers Grove North High School. (David Toney for Shaw Local News /David Toney)

Here is the 2025-2026 Suburban Life All-Area girls basketball team.

First Team

Benet senior Emma Briggs (Photo provided by Benet Athletics )

Emma Briggs, Benet, senior: Furman commit was voted Player of the Year by coaches in the East Suburban Catholic Conference. The 6-foot forward averaged 17 points, 9 rebounds and 3 assists while shooting 57% from the field, 46% from 3-point line. MVP of the Montini Christmas Tournament finished career with 1,093 points, 664 rebounds, 212 assists and 95 steals. Scored a career-high 36 points in regional final win and set a new school record for rebounds in a season with 285.

Glenbard West junior Ellie Noble (Photo provided by Glenbard West Athletics )

Ellie Noble, Glenbard West, junior: Two-year starter emerged as top player for 28-5 Hilltoppers that reached second straight sectional final. The 6-foot forward averaged 14.9 points, 7.7 rebounds and 2.8 deflections, shot 75.9% from the free-throw line and 35% from the 3-point line. All-conference pick was MVP of the Fox River Classic Holiday Tournament.

Lyons senior Emma O'Brien (Photo provided by Lyons Athletics )

Emma O’Brien, Lyons, senior: The sweet-shooting 6-foot-1 Cornell commit averaged 19.3 points, 6.5 rebounds and 3.3 assists in 19 games before a season-ending torn ACL. Before the injury scored 29 points in a game against Fremd, 35 points against Prospect, 30 against Glenbard West and hit game-winning free throws to beat Benet. Three-time all-conference pick finished her career with 1,454 points.

Nazareth senior Stella Sakalas (Photo provided by Nazareth Athletics )

Stella Sakalas, Nazareth, senior: Four-year varsity player and BYU commit led Nazareth to 35-3 record and Class 4A state championship. The 6-foot forward averaged 18.2 points, 7.6 rebounds and 3.1 assists, shot 55.6% from the field, 43.6% from the 3-point line and 82.1% from the free-throw line.

Downers Grove North junior Campbell Thulin (Photo provided by Downers Grove North Athletics )

Campbell Thulin, Downers Grove North, junior: The 5-foot-10 guard is recognized as one of the top juniors in the state and led Trojans to 30-3 record, West Suburban Conference title and a sectional final. Three-time all-conference pick averaged 16 points, 7 rebounds, 3 steals and 3 assists and shot 43% from the floor and 86% from the free throw line. Has led Trojans to 30 wins in two of the last three seasons. Holds Division I offers from Penn State and BYU.

Second Team

Ady Fanta, Downers Grove North, senior

Mia Gage, Nazareth, freshman

Bridget Rifenburg, Benet, senior

Maeve Savage, Hinsdale South, senior

Sophia Towne, Nazareth, junior

Honorable Mention

Samantha Austin, Nazareth, junior; Courtny Bridgeforth, St. Francis, senior; Rheayanna Ferguson, Glenbard South, senior; Callie Hardtke, Glenbard South, senior; Mary Kate Hilgart, IC Catholic Prep, senior; Ava Mersinger, Benet, junior; Katie Meehan, Glenbard West, junior; Jamie Mizwicki, Glenbard South, senior; Teagan Murphy, Glenbard East, senior; Riley Orozco, Hinsdale Central, sophomore; Nathalia Richardson, Montini, freshman; Lyla Shelton, Nazareth, senior; Olivia Silkaitis, York, senior; Katherine Skinner, Hinsdale Central, senior; Gwen Smith, Lyons, senior; Adeline Sutton, Wheaton North, junior; Eva Yerkovich, Downers Grove North, freshman.