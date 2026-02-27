Science journalist to speak about raising children at GPS Parent Series March 3

The GPS Parent Series will present “Raising Terrific Kids in Terrifying Times: The Strengths to Survive and Thrive” with award-winning science journalist Melinda Wenner Moyer at noon and 7 p.m. March 3 via Zoom.

Visit GPSParentSeries.org for event details and the links to these webinars.

In an era defined by uncertainty, digital overload and rising anxiety, parents and caregivers are more concerned than ever about preparing children for an increasingly complex world.

Moyer will detail a practical and research-backed roadmap for raising children who are emotionally resilient, ethically grounded, and equipped to thrive – even amid today’s most daunting challenges.

Attendees will learn how to nurture three essential strengths in children: coping skills, connection habits and cultivation strategies. Moyer will explain how these core attributes empower children to set boundaries, take responsibility for their actions and build healthy, meaningful relationships. With actionable tools and a reassuring tone, this session will help parents raise courageous, compassionate kids ready to meet the moment.

Moyer is a contributing editor at “Scientific American” and a regular contributor to “The New York Times.” She is the author of “How to Raise Kids Who Aren’t A@#$%&!” and her latest release, “Hello Cruel World!: Science-Based Strategies for Raising Terrific Kids in Terrifying Times.”

All are welcome to the free weekly GPS events, and no registration is required. To be placed on a reminder list for GPS events, contact Glenbard District 87 Student and Community Projects Coordinator Gilda Ross at gilda_ross@glenbard.org or 630-942-7668. Continuing education credits are available.