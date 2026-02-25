NBA technology expert to receive Downers Grove North’s Alumni Award of Excellence

Downers Grove North High School alum Charlie Rohlf, Class of 2001, is the recipient of its Alumni Award of Excellence.

The school will present the award to him at an all-school assembly March 6. He will also serve as a guest speaker in numerous classrooms throughout the day.

While at North High, Rohlf was engaged in both academics and athletics. He served as captain of the golf team in 2000, was National Honor Society vice president and served as student manager and trainer for the boys basketball team for four years.

“Our award selection committee was unanimously impressed by Charlie’s accomplishments not only in high school, but also in his academic pursuits after high school and professional impact,” Courtney DeMent, principal of North High, said in a statement. “Our school helped provide a foundation for Charlie’s education and passion for sports, and his success is a testament to our commitment to cultivate the same lifelong learning and leadership values in all students.”

“I’m truly honored to receive this award,” Rohlf said in a statement. “Thank you to Downers Grove North’s administration, faculty and staff, not only for this award, but for all the great work they do every day. DGN was instrumental in laying a strong foundation that helped set me up for success. I appreciate the opportunity to be associated with such a special school.”

After high school, Rohlf earned his undergraduate degree in computer science from Duke University, where he served as a four-year student manager for the men’s basketball team under legendary coach Mike Krzyzewski. Rohlf received the Senior Manager Award in 2004–05.

He later earned a master’s degree in computer science from DePaul University, completing a thesis focused on computer vision. Rohlf worked at STATS LLC as a computer vision engineer and product manager, where he helped build the first player tracking system deployed across the NBA. He also contributed to the company’s first AI and machine learning algorithms for detecting basketball events from player tracking data.

Today, Rohlf serves as vice president of stats technology product development for the National Basketball Association, where he leads teams of software engineers, data scientists and product managers responsible for the NBA’s and Women’s National Basketball Association statistical infrastructure.

He is a frequent speaker at major sports, data science and technology conferences, including Microsoft Ignite and Amazon Web Services re:Invent, and regularly contributes to NBA television broadcasts as a basketball statistics expert.

To learn more about the Alumni Award of Excellence, visit the alumni page on the District 99 website.