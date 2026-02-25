GPS Parent Series to welcome chef Curtis Duffy on March 11

The GPS Parent Series will present “Fireproof: Memoir of a Chef – Cooking Up Resilience” with acclaimed chef Curtis Duffy on March 11,

This program will be presented in a hybrid in-person and Zoom webinar format at the Technology Center of DuPage at noon and via Zoom at 7 p.m.

Visit GPSParentSeries.org for event details and the links to these webinars.

A home economics class, an angry middle-school student and a project making pizza. Thanks to a compassionate teacher who recognized and nurtured Duffy’s talent, these elements came together to ignite a passion for the culinary arts that turned around the life of a troubled young man.

Duffy will come to GPS to recount his improbable path from a childhood marked by trauma, loss and sacrifice to a transformation into one of the most celebrated chefs in the world. All will be inspired by Duffy’s honesty, grit and unending drive for excellence. Join us for a fascinating story of survival, determination and triumph.

Duffy, a renowned American chef and restaurateur celebrated for his artistry, operates the “Ever” restaurant in Chicago, which has garnered international acclaim and earned two Michelin stars.

He was recently named as one of the top 50 most influential figures in fine dining by the Robb Report. His story was chronicled in the acclaimed documentary “For Grace,” which described his rise from adversity to culinary greatness at his former restaurant Grace, which earned three Michelin stars several years running.

All are welcome to the free weekly GPS events, and no registration is required. To be placed on a reminder list for GPS events, contact Glenbard District 87 Student and Community Projects Coordinator Gilda Ross at gilda_ross@glenbard.org or 630-942-7668. Continuing education credits are available.