Lombard Historical Society to host floral bouquet workshop March 12

The Lombard Historical Society will hold a floral bouquet workshop with Esotarium Florals to celebrate Women’s History Month on from 7 to 9 p.m. March 12.

Join the society and Esotarium Florals & Decor to celebrate Women’s History Month with a hands-on flower bouquet making workshop. Create bouquets inspired by the women of Lombard guided by the experts of Esotarium.

The program is $60 for members and $65 for non-members. This is an intimate experience and space is limited. Registration closes March 8. For more information, check the website lombardhistory.org, email info@lombardhistory.org or phone 630-629-1885.

A Healer, a Rebel, a Historian and a Storyteller will be the women whose tales will be shared and inspire the floral creations. Guests will choose a sealed square envelope labeled with one of four archetypes, and guests will build their bouquet using flowers and textures aligned with their chosen archetype.

Throughout the evening participants will learn more and more about the women and end the evening revealing which local historical woman has been inspiring them.

Registrations include bouquet, wine and light nibbles.