Police investigate threat called into Wheaton North

Wheaton police are investigating an alleged threat called in to Wheaton North High School, authorities said.

The police department and school officials have placed the school on secure-and-teach status while an investigation is conducted. At this time there is no active threat.

Longfellow, Sandburg, Washington and Hawthorne elementary schools are also on a secure-and-teach status.

Police are asking individuals to avoid coming to the school to allow police to conduct their investigation. More information will be provided as it becomes available.