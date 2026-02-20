La Grange Park firefighters battle residential blaze

La Grange Park firefighters battled a residential fire Thursday evening in the 1000 block of Barnsdale Road, authorities said.

Firefighters responded to the blaze about 5:27 p.m., and heavy fire was coming from the second floor of the north side of the house, including a deck and a wall, authorities said.

Crews battled the fire from the exterior and then moved the hose line inside to the second floor of the residence.

The main body of fire was quickly knocked down, but firefighters had to open walls, the ceiling of the second floor and the roof to completely extinguish the blaze, according to a La Park Fire Department news release.

One occupant was home at the time of the fire but was able to escape before firefighters arrived. No injuries were reported, according to the release.

Firefighters remained on the scene for nearly three hours to ensure the fire was completely extinguished and conduct a fire investigation.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Initial damage is estimated at $50,000.

La Grange Park firefighters were assisted on the scene by the La Grange, Brookfield, Western Springs, Westchester, Riverside and Westmont fire departments.