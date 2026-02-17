Shaw Local

News   •   Sports   •   Obituaries   •   eNewspaper   •   The Scene   •   175 Years
My Suburban Life

Wheaton’s West Street railroad crossing to close Feb. 23 for repairs

Road closed, railroad crossing signs

(Shaw Media file photo)

By Shaw Local News Network

Necessary repairs to the West Street railroad crossing in Wheaton will require it to be closed from approximately 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 23. The posted detour route will direct northbound West Street traffic:

  • East (right) on Liberty Drive
  • South (right) on Wheaton Avenue
  • East (left) on Willow Avenue
  • North (left) on Main Street
  • West (left) on Wesley Street, and
  • North (right) on West Street

The detour will direct southbound West Street traffic:

  • East (left) on Front Street
  • South (right) on Main Street
  • West (right) on Liberty Drive, and
  • South (left) on West Street
WheatonDuPage CountyLocal NewsDuPage and Cook County Front Headlines
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois