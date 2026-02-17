Wheaton’s West Street railroad crossing to close Feb. 23 for repairs

Necessary repairs to the West Street railroad crossing in Wheaton will require it to be closed from approximately 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 23. The posted detour route will direct northbound West Street traffic:
- East (right) on Liberty Drive
- South (right) on Wheaton Avenue
- East (left) on Willow Avenue
- North (left) on Main Street
- West (left) on Wesley Street, and
- North (right) on West Street
The detour will direct southbound West Street traffic:
- East (left) on Front Street
- South (right) on Main Street
- West (right) on Liberty Drive, and
- South (left) on West Street