Wheaton’s West Street railroad crossing to close Feb. 23 for repairs

Necessary repairs to the West Street railroad crossing in Wheaton will require it to be closed from approximately 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 23. The posted detour route will direct northbound West Street traffic:

East (right) on Liberty Drive

South (right) on Wheaton Avenue

East (left) on Willow Avenue

North (left) on Main Street

West (left) on Wesley Street, and

North (right) on West Street

The detour will direct southbound West Street traffic: