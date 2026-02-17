Lombard Garden Club accepting applications for college scholarships

The Lombard Garden Club is accepting applications for its 2026 college scholarships.

The club will offer scholarships up to $3,000 each to Lombard residents who are high school seniors, home-schooled students or students currently enrolled in a college program.

Criteria include being a Lombard resident who is pursuing a career related to horticulture, ecology, landscape design, agriculture, environmental conservation, botany, forestry or related fields.

The students need to have a “C’’ average or better verified by a transcript. Participation in extracurricular activities is encouraged.

The applicant needs to provide two letters of recommendation from teachers or school counselors. The student is also requested to include a statement of career goals.

Applications or any questions may be sent to swiemer@turnstonedev.org. Deadline for applications is March 13.

Local high schools and the College of DuPage have been provided with additional information. The scholarship coordinator at the school may assist students in applying for this scholarship.