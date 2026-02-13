Lombard Historical Society to present Valentine’s Day program Feb. 24

The Lombard Historical Society will present “Love Stories From History--The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly!” with Lorrisa Julianus at 7 p.m. Feb. 24.

Participants will learn about true stories from history that will delight, surprise,and entertain whether you think Cupid is your best friend or your trickiest adversary.

The program is free and has the option of joining in person or virtually. Reserve your spot today. For more information, visit lombardhistory.org, email info@lombardhistory.org or phone 630-629-1885.

Discover tales such as:

The happily ever after found by Cleopatra’s daughter and an African prince

The wild antics of Lord Byron’s exes

And other unforgettable love stories that shaped history 🌍

This presentation pairs history with humor to introduce audiences to real relationships that were inspiring, ironic or downright unusual.

Julianus has been a professional performer and model for over 20 years, and her paintings have appeared in international art galleries since 2009. She is also an actor, producer and published playwright.

Her historical plays have been produced around the world since 2002. She stars in and wrote the critically acclaimed romantic comedy “The Misadventures of Mistress Maneater” streaming on Amazon Prime, and she’s been a guest star on “The Bold & the Beautiful” and “Chicago PD.”

Since 2008, she’s been a motion capture actor for Warner Brothers’ game franchises including Mortal Kombat, Injustice, Harry Potter and The Lord of the Rings Online.