Montini names 8 new members of Alumni Hall of Fame

Montini Catholic High School will eight individuals into the school’s Alumni Hall of Fame on April 18.

The alumni and their families will be honored for their outstanding dedication, remarkable achievements and lifelong service.

Their commitment to excellence both during their time at Montini and beyond has left a lasting impact on Montini’s school community and serves as an inspiration to current and future Broncos.

“We are looking forward to recognizing not only their individual accomplishments, but also the families who have supported and encouraged them every step of the way,” Montini President Kevin Beirne said in a news release.

Inducted this year will be:

Thomas Young ’70 – Recognized for outstanding support of Montini Catholic through continued engagement in the school community.

Eileen (Regan) French ’74 – Recognized for outstanding service and leadership in the field of nursing.

Lisa Dado ’76 – Recognized for outstanding service and leadership through her work in healthcare and in using the field of martial arts to build community.

Richard Dusek ’86 – Recognized for outstanding career accomplishments in the field of education.

Ryan Neill ’01† – Recognized for outstanding athletic accomplishment while at Montini Catholic High School.

Chase Beebe ’03 – Recognized for outstanding athletic accomplishment while at Montini Catholic High School.

Neil Fernandez ’03 – Recognized for outstanding career accomplishments in the field of video production.

Conor Beebe ’05 – Recognized for outstanding athletic accomplishment while at Montini Catholic High School.

The purpose of the Hall of Fame is to recognize alumni who have demonstrated outstanding achievement in one or more of the following areas:

Exceptional academic ability exhibited while at Montini Catholic High School or in college.

Exceptional athletic ability exhibited while at Montini Catholic High School, in college or as a professional athlete.

Exceptional leadership exhibited while at Montini Catholic High School, in college and/or their chosen profession

Exceptional positive impact for Montini Catholic High School, through leadership shown in the business, professional or civic community.

Exceptional contribution to Montini Catholic High School, through continual active participation and engagement in school and alumni projects and events.

In order to be nominated for the Hall of Fame, an alum must have graduated from Montini at least five years prior to nomination. Nominees must receive at least 70% of the vote from the Hall of Fame committee in order to be inducted.