Downtown Wheaton Association receives grant to enchance marketing initiatives

The Downtown Wheaton Association has been awarded a $30,000 Tourism Marketing Partnership Program grant from the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity. The matching grant supports initiatives that strengthen tourism across the state of Illinois.

The grant will allow the Downtown Wheaton Association to expand its marketing reach beyond the local market and connect with out of state visitors, driving economic development while showcasing the unique mix of dining, shopping, arts and community experiences that define Downtown Wheaton.

“This grant allows us to be more intentional about telling the Downtown Wheaton story to visitors who may not yet know us,” Allison Orr, executive director of the Downtown Wheaton Association, said in a statement. “By expanding our tourism marketing efforts, we are positioning downtown Wheaton as a destination that delivers meaningful experiences while supporting local businesses and the regional economy.”

Funding from the grant will support “Destination Downtown Wheaton,” an initiative that builds on marketing strategies already proven successful at the local level and scales them to target visitors within a 50-mile-plus radius. The campaign will include the creation of a curated visitors guide, strategic digital marketing, social media outreach, website and search engine optimization, streaming television advertising and more.

The Tourism Marketing Partnership Program is designed to help communities attract visitors and increase economic activity through strategic marketing efforts. Support from the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity will help ensure Downtown Wheaton continues to grow as a vibrant and welcoming destination.