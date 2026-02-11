New principal named for Whittier School in Downers Grove

Bryan Bolton has been named the next principal of Whittier School.

The Downers Grove Grade School District 58 Board of Education unanimously approved his hiring a its Feb. 9. meeting.

Bolton will begin in this role in July 2026. He will succeed long-serving principal Michael Krugman, who is retiring this June after 15 years of service to District 58.

Because this was a planned retirement, the principal selection process started early, which ensured a strong pool of candidates and will allow for a smooth transition.

The process included multiple interviews with administrators and staff, as well as input from Whittier staff, support personnel, families and a student focus group. This feedback helped identify the leadership qualities most important to the Whittier community, and Bolton emerged as the strongest candidate.

Bolton brings more than 13 years of experience in education. He currently serves as principal of Fullerton Elementary School in Addison School District 4, where he has led professional learning communities, strengthened instruction in ELA and math through data-driven, research-based practices, and guided school leadership and climate teams.

He has also served as an elementary assistant principal and middle school social studies teacher, and began his education career as a student teacher at District 58’s Herrick Middle School.

Bolton holds a master’s degree in educational leadership from Northern Illinois University and a bachelor’s degree in secondary education from Lewis University.

“We are excited to welcome Mr. Bryan Bolton to District 58 as the new principal of Whittier School,” Superintendent Kevin Russell said in a news release. “Bryan distinguished himself through his empathetic, passionate and goal-oriented leadership style. He understands the importance of setting clear goals and developing actionable plans, while also viewing situations through multiple perspectives.

“His exceptional references and strong reputation as a school leader reflect his professionalism and commitment to creating a safe, supportive environment where students can learn and thrive. We are confident that Bryan will be a tremendous asset to Whittier School and the District 58 community.”

Mr. Bolton has strong ties to our community. He attended Indian Trail Elementary and O’Neill Middle School in District 58, graduated from Downers Grove South High School and lives in Downers Grove.