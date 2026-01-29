District 99 names new assistant superintendent for student learning

The Community High School District 99 Board of Education has approved Kate Morris as the district’s new assistant superintendent for student learning.

Morris will begin on July 1. She will replace Gina Ziccardi, who is retiring after this school year.

“I’m excited for the opportunity to become part of the District 99 community and to serve in this role, bringing my learned experience in data analysis, resource management and systems leadership,” Morris said in a statement. “I’m deeply committed to District 99’s mission and look forward to supporting schools through strategic, data-informed decisions that help close achievement gaps and expand opportunities for all students.”

Morris currently serves as director of high school curriculum and instruction in Plainfield Consolidated School District 202, leading curriculum, instruction, assessment, professional development and principal supervision across four large high schools.

She brings more than 20 years of administrative experience in high school settings, including district-level leadership of curriculum, career pathways, dual credit, Advanced Placement and honors programming, professional learning and school improvement planning.

Before her current role, she served as associate principal for curriculum and instruction as well as division chair for humanities at Plainfield East High School. Prior to administration,she was an English teacher for over 10 years.

Morris holds a bachelor’s degree in English literature and secondary education from Illinois Wesleyan University, a master’s degree in education administration from Olivet Nazarene University, a master’s degree in English from Southern New Hampshire University and a doctorate in education from National Louis University.