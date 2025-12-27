Wubonsie Valley tops Hinsdale Central in Bill Neibch Holiday Classic semifinal

Waubonsie Valley’s Danyella Mporokoso guards Hinsdale Central’s Katherine Coffey in a semifinal game of the Wheaton North girls holiday tournament in Wheaton on Friday, Dec. 26, 2025. (John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald./John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.)

Waubonsie Valley girls basketball coach Brett Love likes to break down Wheaton North’s Bill Neibch Holiday Classic into four parts.

“Our first game — we called it the regionals,” Love said of his team’s 92-16 victory over Elk Grove on Dec. 22. “Then, we had the sectionals (75-37 win over Schaumburg on Dec. 23).

“The supersectional was today, and state is tomorrow.”

The Warriors (14-0) advanced to Saturday’s tournament title contest with Friday night’s 64-31 semifinal triumph over Hinsdale Central (8-7).

Guards Maya Pereda (15 points, four rebounds, four steals) and Ari Garcia (10 points, five rebounds, five assists, four steals) both knocked down their first two 3-point attempts, scoring 12 of the team’s first 17 points, as the Warriors seized control early — jumping out to a 19-8 first-quarter lead.

“We shot well,” said Love. “We knew they (Red Devils) were going to play a 1-2-2 zone. That’s what we prepared for on Wednesday at practice.

“We picked our spots. We had good shot selection, and we put the ball in the basket. It’s always great when you come out and shoot well.”

Pereda and Garcia combined for 12 of the Warriors’ 19 first-quarter points, as senior all-state guard Danyella Mporokoso finished the period with four points, four assists, two rebounds, and a blocked shot.

“It’s so helpful having Ari and Maya,” said Mporokoso. “They’re such great shooters. It’s awesome having them on your team. You can’t really counter that as an opponent.”

Love was pleased to see the early offensive contributions from Pereda and Garcia.

“That’s the thing that we kind of hang our hat on — it’s not just one person that does it,” said the coach. “We have multiple shooters on the team. You just can’t cover one person.”

Mporokoso, averaging 30 points per game, naturally draws her share of attention from opposing defenses, leaving others with many opportunities.

“They have more time to shoot,” said Love, “and they have more freedom to move around a little bit. They can put the ball in the basket, too.”

Mporokoso scored 13 of her game-high 26 points during the Warriors’ 15-6 second-quarter surge that extended the lead to 34-14 at the half.

Pereda scored the team’s first seven points of the third quarter, and Mporokoso added nine points, including a driving, twisting, 3-point play that stretched the Warriors’ lead to 46-19 midway through the period.

Waubonsie led 54-23 after three quarters, setting off a running clock for the remainder of the contest.

Following Elliana Morris’ 3-point play that extended the lead to 59-26, Love pulled his five starters with 5½ minutes remaining.

Waubonsie will shoot for its third straight Bill Neibch Holiday Classic title Saturday night against Glenbrook South (11-4), which defeated Downers Grove North, 40-35, in Friday’s other semifinal game.

The Warriors downed Glenbrook South, 60-51, last month.

“It’s not easy to beat a team twice in a month,” said Love. “I think we are a better team now, but they’re a good team, too. They just beat a good DGN team.”

Katie Coffey and Riley Orozco scored eight and seven points, respectively, for the Red Devils, who will face Downers Grove North (14-2) in Saturday’s third-place game.

