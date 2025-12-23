Westmont’s new water distribution rates take effect in January

Westmont’s updated water distribution rates will go into effect starting late January

This rate adjustment was approved by the village board in 2024 to provide scheduled maintenance and infrastructure reinvestment for the village’s water system.

The village has created a comprehensive Westmont Water Rates information webpage that provides information regarding the importance of our water distribution service, the village’s commitment to on-going infrastructure maintenance, details regarding how water rates are established, a water rates fee schedule over the next few years as well as current rates charged by the Village of Westmont.

For more information, contact the village’s business office at 630-981-6220.