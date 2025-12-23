DuPagePads offers overnight warming center in response to cold weather

Due to increasing demand for emergency winter shelter in the community, DuPagePads will begin offering an overnight warming site at its Access Center, 703 W. Liberty Dr. in Wheaton.

The DuPagePads Access Center is a centralized location for DuPage County residents who are experiencing homelessness and in need of assistance in DuPage County to receive life-saving resources, emergency and hygiene supplies and support.

Open daily, clients in the Street Outreach program can shower or wash belongings; access phone, email and mail; and obtain hygiene products, a warm meal.

This winter, the Access Center will be open for walk-ins seven nights a week beginning Dec. 22, including from 4 p.m. to 8 a.m. holidays.

Regular Access Center service hours will continue from from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Wednesday and Friday and 8 a.m. to noon Thursdays.

“The biggest barrier that we have faced this winter, and in general, is a lack of shelter availability along with an increased number of homeless individuals throughout our community,” shared Tori Shaffer, associate vice president of interim housing.

“We think that we will see a lot of different types of people using the warming site, including those dropped off by police officers, hospitals or walk-in clients who are looking for a warm and safe place to stay. We will look forward to helping families and individuals in addressing their homeless situation and getting them out of the brutally cold temperatures.”

DuPagePads is seeking volunteers to work alongside onsite staff and a security guard during overnight shifts at the warming site.

Volunteer shifts are available from 4 to 10 p.m., 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. and 4 to 8 a.m.

Responsibilities include assisting with food and essentials distribution for clients, sorting and organizing supplies and donations and providing friendly conversation and support.

For more information, contact Courtney Bronec, volunteer manager, cbronec@dupagepads.org

If you encounter anyone experiencing homelessness in DuPage County, encourage them to join DuPagePads at the Access Center for a warm, welcoming and safe place to stay along with basic needs, food, laundry and showers.

DuPagePads staff will triage the clients who walk in or get dropped off at the Access Center and will offer shelter placement to those who qualify and are willing to go.