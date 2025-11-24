Boys basketball: Suburban Life team preview capsules for the 2025-2026 season

As the boys basketball season tips off this week, here are previews of teams from around the Suburban Life coverage area.

Coach: Gene Heidkamp, 18th season.

Last season’s record: 33-5 overall, 7-1 in the East Suburban Catholic (tied for first).

Top returners: Colin Stack, sr., C; Jayden Wright, sr., G; Ed Stasys, jr., F; Aidan Renicker, sr., G; Blair Fagbemi, jr., G.

Key newcomers: Ethan MacDermott, sr., G; Perry Tchiegne, jr., G.

Worth noting: Following a 33-5 season highlighted by the school’s first 4A boys basketball state championship (55-54 over Warren), the Redwings figure to be formidable again this season despite graduating Blake Fagbemi (Illinois) and Daniel Pauliukonis (SIU), among others. Stack, a 7-foot senior, returns in the post, supported by 6-8 forward Stasys, and 6-0 guard Wright. Stack is a North Dakota State commit, while Wright is headed to Eastern Illinois next season. Renicker, a senior guard, will play at Rhodes College. MacDermott, a 6-3 guard, and 6-4 guard Tchiegne lead a talented list of newcomers. Benet, which opens its season against King, EPIC Academy, and DeLaSalle at the DeLaSalle Thanksgiving Tournament, will play a rugged schedule that includes a weekend road trip to Philadelphia against Roman Catholic and St. Joseph (Dec. 5-6), a late January game against DeSmet Jesuit (St. Louis) and a rematch with Warren at the When Sides Collide Shootout at Benet.

-- Craig Brueske, Daily Herald Media Group

Coach: James Thomas

Last season’s record: 26-9 (8-4 West Suburban Silver).

Top returners: Jack Ramsey, sr., G; Colin Doyle, jr., F.

Top newcomers: Miki Vasilakopoulous, jr., G/F; Kam Ganier, jr., PG; Jacob Vroman, jr., F; Owen O’Reilly, jr., G; Connor Crowley, so., G.

Worth noting: In the Thomas era, the Trojans have turned into a heavyweight program in the state. Downers Grove North last year reached its third consecutive sectional final, losing to eventual champion Benet. Despite just two key returnees back in Ramsey and Doyle, the Trojans have enough firepower to make some noise in the West Suburban Silver. Expect the 6-7, 220-pound Doyle, a Duke baseball recruit, to make a big leap in his game after coming off the bench last season.

“Our primary strengths are high-level team defense,” Thomas said. “We take pride in guarding. Our upside is strong. Although we lack experience, that gives us room to grow quickly. We’ve already seen progress in practice, and our group should get a boost when our football players return.”

Coach: Zach Miller

Last season’s record: 18-13 (11-1 West Suburban Gold).

Top returners: Adam Flowers, sr., G; Sean Day, sr., G/F; Erik Vagonis, sr., F.

Top newcomers: Antonio Evans Jr., jr., F; Brennan McNamara, jr., PG; Dimitri Letsos jr., F.

Worth noting: The Mustangs have the talent for another memorable season, led by Flowers, Day and Vagonis. Flowers averaged 18.5 points per game last season, and Day is set for a bigger role after coming off the bench. The 6-6 Vagonis is a player to watch this season.

“Adam does it all offensively and also defensively leads the team,” Miller said. “He gives us what we need and got a feel for both ends. Sean is a shooter, but now more of a playmaker and can do a lot off the bounce. He has a high IQ and his timing on defense is key for us. Erik is a great shot blocker, but expanded his game and is a great passer and finisher.

“We have some tough games on the schedule, but this group of guys, in my five years, are all basketball junkies. They like to compete and leave it all out there.”

Coach: David Fergerson

Last season’s record: 21-12

Top returners: Jimmy Watt, jr., G; Jake Thies, jr., G; Tommy Thies, sr., G.

Top newcomers: Luke Vonglukiat, jr., G; Kayonta Williams, jr., G; Ryan Murray, jr., G; John Pavolon, jr., G; TJ Cole, jr., G.

Worth noting: The Friars have a good mix of key returnees along with a strong core of juniors expected to contribute.

“We graduated seven seniors last season but with the addition of a few new players there’s a lot of opportunity for others to step up,” Fergerson said. “We’ve won a few regional titles the last few years, but we’re trying to get to the next level and win a sectional. It should be a fun and exciting season.”

Coach: Eric Kelly, fourth season.

Last season’s record: 22-11 overall, 11-1 in the Upstate Eight East (first place).

Top returners: Michael Nee, sr., G; Danny Snyder, sr., G; Jacob Marynowski, sr., F; Sam Walton, sr., F; Norman Loechel, sr., G.

Key newcomers: Keenan House, sr., G.

Worth noting: The Rams enjoyed several highlights last season, capturing the Upstate Eight East title as well as the school’s first Class 4A regional championship since 2020. Glenbard East earned both the regional semifinal and regional final victories by 59-49 scores over Bartlett and Proviso East, respectively. Nee, a 6-foot-3 senior, is committed to D1 South Dakota. “Michael is recognized as one of the top shooters in the country after a great summer on the Adidas National Circuit,” said Kelly. The Rams have solid height with the 6-6 Walton, 6-3 Marynowski and Loechel, and 6-2 Snyder and House. “With eight of our top nine returning (all seniors), including four starters and a Division 1 player, expectations are very high,” said the coach. “The schedule is beefed up with five shootouts versus Catholic League power Mount Carmel, Public League power Curie, Lemont, and Rich Township, to name a few. The goal is to get downstate. All the ingredients are in place.”

-- Craig Brueske, Daily Herald Media Group

Coach: Jason Mead, third season at Glenbard South, 13th overall.

Last season’s record: 17-16 overall, 6-6 in the Upstate Eight East (third place).

Top returners: Sean Reese, jr., G; PJ Lehr, sr., G; Cooper Langreder, jr., F; Will Sieck, jr., G; Johnathan Hadley, jr., G; Gavin Bustos, sr., G; Hunter Fort, sr., F; Sam Rickert, sr., F.

Key newcomers: Amir Jackson, sr., G; Rez Maloku, soph., F; Mason Fort, soph., F; Hamza Siddiqui, soph., G; Jordyn Warren, jr., G; Ryan Jurs, jr., F; Omair Aleemuddin, jr., G.

Worth noting: The Raiders have a lot of interchangeable parts, with Reese, Lehr, Sieck, Hadley, and Bustos returning in the backcourt, while Jackson, Siddiqui, Warren, and Aleemuddin provide depth. Langreder, a 6-foot-4 forward, will be joined by 6-1 Hunter Fort, 6-0 Rickert, 6-1 Maloku, 6-4 Jurs, and 6-3 Mason Fort in the frontcourt. “We expect to compete in every game and continue to build the culture of commitment we’ve started,” said Mead. “We have a combination of young players – there will be a lot of sophomores and juniors in the rotation – and some experience, as three starters return, while five others played a lot.” The Raiders open against Glenbard West, Glenbard North, and Glenbard East in the District 87 Tournament.

-- Craig Brueske, Daily Herald Media Group

Coach: Jason Opoka

Last season’s record: 28-6, 10-2 (West Suburban Silver - Co Champions).

Top returners: Josh Abushanab, sr., G; Chase Cavan, sr., F; Jacob Harvanek, sr., G.

Top newcomers: Finn Sheely, jr., G; Brady Johnson, jr., F; Bennett Kammes, jr., G; AJ Rayford, jr., G; Josiah Wallace, jr., F.

Worth noting: Sparked by the all-around play of Josh Abushanab, the Hilltoppers are looking to be in the running for a conference title. The 6-5 Abushanab is one of the elite players in the state, combining solid offensive skills with a big-time defensive presence. He takes the lead role for a new-look Glenbard West team coming off a sectional title with T.J. Williams’ transfer to Bolingbrook.

“Josh Abushanab is entering his fourth varsity season and primed for a big year,” Opoka said. “The team’s strengths are physicality along with IQ and outside shooting. What this team lacks in varsity basketball experience, they make up for in multi-sport athletes who are team-first competitors. Last year’s team set a high bar (D87 championship, Co-conference title, regional/sectional title), but the core of this team was a part of that winning, saw what it takes and is willing to sacrifice whatever it takes to repeat as conference champions and surpass 20 wins.”

Coach: Nick Latorre

Last season’s record: 29-4, 10-2 (WSC Silver Champions) -- set the school record for 25 consecutive victories

Top returners: The Red Devils return no starters and only six percent of the offensive scoring from last year

Top newcomers: Cole Bero, sr., G; Christian Cheung, sr., G; Kris Dowell, sr., G.

Worth noting: The Hinsdale Central varsity basketball team is coming off the winningest three-year stretch in the 125-year history of Red Devil basketball, recording 75 victories over the past three seasons, winning two West Suburban Conference championships and earning two Hinsdale Central Holiday Classic titles. But all five starters graduated, including Suburban Life Player of the Year Vincas Buzelis.

The Red Devils will be inexperienced, but the team will be energetic and will welcome a fast-paced style of play. Dowell, a Grinnell College recruit, is a player to watch.

Coach: Scott Tanaka

Last season: 8-23 (6-6 West Suburban Gold).

Top returners: Chase Edwards, Kareem Esily, Jonathan Greenwood, Colton Lin, Niko Therapos, Noah Therapos, Maurice Oglesby Jr., Hamza Truttling, Nas Yaqub.

Top newcomers: Louie Dusek, Simas Mockus, Devin Shah, Jashi Tvelil, Kayden Verdun.

Worth noting: Hinsdale South is aiming for a winning season based on a strong group of returnees. The Hornets have a strong group of underclassmen and talent to be a contender in the division.

“All 14 guys have bought into the culture and are willing to put the team first,” Tanaka said. “Our goal is to get better every single day. The potential of this team is very high and the expectations as a program will continue to rise.”

Coach: TJ Tyrrell, 14th season.

Last season’s record: 25-8 overall, 6-2 in the CCL White (second place).

Top returners: Will Schmidt, soph., G/F; Toby Piotrowski, sr., F; Alex Simkowski, sr., G.

Key newcomers: Noal Valadez, jr., G; Jimmy Parrilli, jr., G.

Worth noting: The Knights graduated eight seniors from last year’s school record-setting, 25-win team, but the program returns a motivated core eager to step into bigger roles. Schmidt, a 6-foot-2 swing player, recently concluded a successful football season as a 2-way standout. “Will provides valuable experience, and seniors Toby and Alex anchor a strong junior class behind them,” said Tyrrell. IC Catholic welcomes several other key football players once they round into basketball shape. “Effort, toughness, and a strong team culture should keep the team competitive throughout the season,” said the coach. IC Catholic is looking for its first Class 2A regional title since 2018. The Knights will face Peotone, Manteno, and Beecher at the Manteno Thanksgiving Tournament.

-- Craig Brueske, Daily Herald Media Group

Coach: Rick Runaas

Last season’s record: 26-8 (13-0 South Suburban Blue)

Top returners: Zane Schneider, jr., guard

Top newcomers: Ryan Crane, sr., G; Luke Glotzbach, jr., F; Julian Overton, sr., G; Danny Jaquez, sr., G.

Worth noting: Lemont comes off a sectional final appearance looking to reload with players like Crane and Glotzbach who have grown in the program and Overton, a transfer. Of course, Lemont will miss the big-time playing ability of senior guard Gave Sularski, who averaged 17.6 points, 5.0 rebounds and 5.0 assists last season before transferring to his third school in four years. The 6-4 Crane, a quality shooter, is slated to shoulder a heavier load this season.

Coach: Tom Sloan

Last season’s record: 14-16 (4-8 West Suburban Silver).

Top returners: Owen Carroll, sr., G; Timmy Sloan, jr., PG.

Top newcomers: Grant Smith, so., F; Tommy Blyth, sr., F; Nate Woods, jr., F; Dylan Holcer, sr., G; Tommy Sloan, sr., F; Blake Ragsdale, jr., G; Byron Walton, jr., G; Braden Sullivan, sr., G; Grant Pinta, sr., F; Ty Smith, jr., G.

Worth noting: Expect a completely different Tom Sloan led team this season, mainly because Carroll and Timmy Sloan are the only two returnees with significant experience. The rest of the roster lacks varsity experience, but “are very competitive, tough and selfish” according to coach Sloan.

Coach: DeAndre McCamey, first season.

Last season’s record: 20-13 overall, 6-2 in the CCL White (second place).

Top returners: Robert Sansone, sr., G; Angelo DeSensi, sr., F.

Key newcomers: Stafford Brown, so., G; Dominic Lombardi, so., G.

Worth noting: McCamey begins his first season as the Broncos’ head coach after serving as a varsity assistant coach the past four years. He also was an assistant coach at Glenbard East and St. Joseph, where McCamey played for IHSA Hall of Famer Gene Pingatore and won a state championship. Sansone, a 6-foot-1 guard, averaged 15 points per game last season, while 6-6, 270-pound forward DeSensi averaged 8 points and 7 rebounds per contest. “When our football players return (the Broncos are playing in the Class 4A state semifinals), we could become a good team by the middle of the season,” said McCamey. “We have a lot of optimism with a lot of young guys and inexperienced players.” Winners of four straight regional titles, the Broncos begin play against Evanston on Nov. 26 at the Fenton Thanksgiving Tournament.

-- Craig Brueske, Daily Herald Media Group

Coach: Tony Martinucci

Last season: 7-23 (3-9 West Suburban Gold).

Top returners: Chas Ontiveros, jr., F; Owen Gansz, sr., F; Freddy Macias, sr., G; Abram Garcia, sr., G; Jamari Watkins, sr., G.

Top newcomers: Devyn Medina, jr., G; Philip Lowe, jr., G; Angelo Lazo, jr., G.

Worth noting: The Mustangs have a unique group of players on their team, a good mix of experience along with the hope for the future with several talented newcomers.

“The goal is to compete for a conference championship,” Martinucci said. “We’re very young, so like last year, we want to play our best at the end of the season. Two sophomore guards, Migual Gasper and Josiah Stokes, could be a factor. In 25 years, I have never played more than nine guys in a close game, but this group has 12 to 14 guys competing for playing time. We may not be the most talented team, but are entire roster will compete.”

Coach: Joe Fano

Last season’s record: 11-18 overall, 1-7 East Suburban Catholic Conference.

Top returning players: Eddie Austin, sr., F; Sawyer Holstein, sr., G; Oliver De Santiago, sr., G; Drew Hyland, sr., G.

Worth noting: Fano takes over as head coach. He was previously head coach at Division III Saint Mary’s University of Minnesota. Before that he was associate head coach at North Park, assistant at Benedictine University and for 12 years a high school assistant including Gordon Tech. Austin, Holstein, De Santiago and Hyland all return.

Riverside-Brookfield Summer Shootout Riverside-Brookfield's Cameron Mercer shoots a jump shot at the Riverside-Brookfield Summer Shootout basketball tournament in June 2024. (Gary E Duncan Sr. for Shaw Local)

Coach: Mike Reingruber

Last season’s record: 21-10, (11-1 Metro Suburban Conference co-champions)

Top returners: Cameron Mercer, sr., G; Colin Cimino, sr., F; Ben Biskupic, sr., F; Liam Enright, sr., G; Walker Burns, sr., F.

Top newcomers: Noah Van Tholen, soph., G; Hunter Twitty, jr., C; Anthony Tyler, soph., G.

Worth noting: Four players return with starting experience last year, led by the versatile Mercer. The senior guard, the son of former NBA standout Ron Mercer, is one of the top players in the state. The 6-2 guard can score on every level and take over a game.

The Bulldogs have won seven conference titles in the last eight years, not winning a title in the COVID year and claimed three straight regional championships. Reingruber said the Bulldogs want to keep their winning tradition alive.

“We have good senior leadership,” Reingruber said. “We’re looking to win a conference title and make a deep run in the state tournament. Van Tholen is a highly regarded sophomore in the state.”

Coach: Erin Dwyer, 11th season.

Last season’s record: 15-17 overall, 4-4 in the CCL White (fifth place).

Top returners: Nathan Silagi, sr., G; Tanner Hozia, sr., G; Ben Whorlow, jr., F; Carter Clark, sr., F; Luke Dufrense, sr., F; Tommy Ston, sr., F.

Key newcomers: Jack Bratthauer, jr., G; Johnny Shannon, jr., F.

Worth noting: After finishing .500 in the CCL White a year ago, the Spartans have been moved to the CCL Blue, which figures to be a step up in competition. “The CCL Blue has eight of the top programs in the state, so we recognize the schedule will be a major test,” said Dwyer. “We are looking forward to it.” The CCL Blue includes DePaul Prep, Fenwick, St. Ignatius, Loyola, St. Laurence, Mt. Carmel, DeLaSalle, and Brother Rice. Hozian and Silagi return for their third season of varsity action. Both players plan to play college basketball next season. Whorlow, a 6-foot-9, 220-pound forward, figures to be a force. “Ben has really moved up the recruiting radar with his ability to shoot, guard, rebound, and block shots,” said the coach. “He brings a presence on both ends of the floor.” St. Francis lost to DeLaSalle in the 3A regional finals last season. “This group has done a great job working on their game, playing much tougher competition in the offseason,” said Dwyer.

-- Craig Brueske, Daily Herald Media Group

Timothy Christian

Coach: Peyton Wyatt, first season.

Last season’s record: 9-21 overall, 3-5 in the Chicagoland Christian (fifth place).

Top returners: Marc Gamble, sr., F; Dylan Drye, jr., G; Wes Hueber, sr., G; Adam Roland, sr., F; Charles Rieger, jr., G; Isaac Plaisier, jr., G; Charlie Crichton, sr., G/F.

Key newcomers: Parker Jones, jr., G; Brian Gannon, jr., G; Lukas Kaciulis, fresh., G.

Worth noting: The Trojans have a new coach in Wyatt, who served as an associate head coach at Elmhurst University and was part of the 2022 NCAA Division III national runner-up team. However, they return a familiar face in 6-foot-7 Gamble, who earned third team all-state recognition after averaging 18 points and 7 rebounds per game last season. “This is a high IQ, mentally tough and driven group, led by a strong core of upperclassmen who have grown together through experience and adversity,” said Wyatt. “With a mature approach and strong leadership on and off the court, they’re poised to take a major step forward this season. The talent and chemistry are in place to be competitive in what is arguably one of the deepest and most challenging small school conferences in the state (Chicagoland Christian).” Timothy opens against Westmont, West Chicago, and Lisle at Lisle’s Thanksgiving Tournament.

Coach: Craig Etheridge

Last season: 14-18 (5-2 Chicago Prep Conference).

Top returners: Luca Valencia, sr., G, Maddox Valencia, soph., G; Carter Sullivan, sr., G; Vitaly Stetskyy, sr., C.

Top newcomers: Ricky Yenkin, jr., F; Colin McDaniels, jr., G; Jaiden Rapinchuk, so., F.

Worth noting: The Sentinels graduated a lot of key players from last year’s team, however, there are still a few remaining skilled players with substantial varsity experience. “The combination of new and returning talent should put us in position to have a successful season,” Etheridge said.

Coach: Daniel Smith, fourth season.

Last season’s record: 21-9 overall, 8-0 in the Chicagoland Christian (first place).

Top returners: Hayden Schroeder, jr., F; Jackson Snider, jr., G; Tyler Anderson, so., G.

Key newcomers: Kaleb Istvanik, sr., G; Josiah Nichols, jr., G.

Worth noting: The Warriors look to build off their success from last season that included 21 victories and a trip to the 3A regional championship game (losing 66-56 to Kaneland). While the team will consist of many young players getting their first varsity action, the Warriors return an integral part in the form of 6-foot-8 junior Schroeder. Schroeder, who was named MVP of the Chicagoland Christian last season, has already received multiple D1 offers (Toledo, Western Michigan). “This team should have a high floor, but the ceiling will depend on toughness, defense, and the development of key pieces over the coming months,” said Smith. “This team is connected and love competing together.” Wheaton Academy opens its season against Plainfield East, Thornridge, and St. Charles North in the annual RJ Thanksgiving Tournament at St. Charles East.

Coach: David Eaton

Last season: 12-17 (4-9 DuKane Conference)

Top returners: Henry Schlickman, sr., PG; Briggs Barnick, sr., G; Will Channing, sr., G; Sean Pedersen, sr., G; Ben Gillmar, jr., Point forward.

Top newcomers: Burke Neibch, jr., G; Ryder Froebe, sr., G; Jon Clayton, jr., G; Zander Zielinski, sr., G; Matthew Rebholz, sr., G; Adam Schilling, jr., F; Jacob Johnson, jr., F.

Worth noting: Eaton, previously the Wheaton North girls basketball coach for 18 seasons and most recently a boys assistant, takes over as head coach. The Falcons head into the season bringing back their all-conference point guard in Schlickman. The Falcons are looking to battle and be competitive in a talented conference. The 6-foot Schlickman scored 26 points in a double-overtime loss to Metamora last season, and tossed in 15 points and 7 rebounds against St. Charles North. His outside shooting and leadership will be essential for a team looking to top last season’s 12-win total.

Coach: Michael Healy

Last season: 24-8, (12-2 DuKane Conference). Won a regional title.

Top returners: Brady McClatchy, sr., G; Zach Rogers, sr., G.

Top newcomers: AJ Rogers, so.; David Showman, jr.; Quinn McCody, jr.

Worth noting: Under the direction of Healy, the Tigers have been a formidable team in the region, piling up impressive victories and exceeding expectations nearly every season due to a toughness and grit by his players, especially on defense and patience on offense. WW South must replace Luca Carbonaro, last season’s DuKane Conference Player of the Year.

McClatchy and Rogers, a three-year starter, will shoulder the load for the start of the season until some newcomers get comfortable playing heavy minutes on the varsity.

“Our strengths will be that we have a great group of seniors, who have shown tremendous leadership and have a really good work ethic,” Healy said. “Our hopes are that we will be pretty good at the defensive end. We should be pretty athletic. We hope we can rebound with bigger teams, as we aren’t that big. I think offensively that we have lots of guys that can contribute, but we need to get that to be consistent. Our goals are always the same: Get better every day and enjoy the journey of the season.”

Coach: Chris Perkins

Last season: 10-21 (4-8 West Suburban Gold)

Top returners: O.J. Powell, sr., G/F; Jaylin Griffin, sr., G; Michael Garner, jr., F.

Top newcomers: Jory Crocker, sr., G/F; J.J. Miulli, jr., G/F; Jashua Cruz, jr., G; Zack Boyton, sr., G.

Worth noting: The Warriors are aiming to take a step forward with three returners, two of which will be three-year varsity players this season. Willowbrook’s offense will be led by Powell, who averaged 20.0 points per game last season.

“With an early tough schedule, there may be some growing pains but the Warriors expect to be in the hunt for a conference title, which they last achieved in 2022,” Perkins said.

Coach: Mike Dunn

Last season: 14-18 (3-9 West Suburban Gold) lost in regional final to Wheaton Warrenville South.

Top returners: Hunter Stepanich, sr., C; Costa Kampas, sr., C; Sawyer Asgedom, jr., G.

Top newcomers: Will O’Leary, soph, G; Joseph Lubbe, jr., F; Miles Burnison, jr., C; Nathan Poku, jr., G; Will Greetis, soph, F.

Worth noting: The Dukes return their frontcourt from last season, led by 6-9 Stepanich, Princeton football/volleyball commit and a three-year varsity basketball player that led the Dukes in scoring at 12 points, 8.0 rebounds and 1.0 blocks last season. The 6-6 Kampas, a Georgetown football commit, averaged 4.0 points and 2.0 rebounds last season. The Dukes’ backcourt will be young but talented led by junior Sawyer Asegdom, who was second on the team with 24 3-pointers last season. Watch out for talented guards in sophomore Will O’Leary and junior Joseph Lubbe.