West Suburban Food Pantry turns to DoorDash program for families reluctant to visit pantry

Despite growing budget and resource challenges for families in DuPage and Will Counties, West Suburban Community Pantry is seeing a rise in no-shows for pantry food shopping appointments.

We are currently working with families who have specifically expressed reluctance to leave home to come to the Pantry on alternate options to access food.

West Suburban Community Pantry is committed to ensuring safe, comfortable and dignified access to nutritious food and support services.

The Woodridge pantry serves 1,000 households through in-person visits, online market for pick up and home delivery for seniors.

As availability of SNAP benefits in November seems in doubt, the pantry anticipates a surge in families seeking free nutritious food from food pantries throughout the region.

The pantry is seeking delivery options to ensure families can safely access food in these uncertain times.

To the end, DoorDash has started an Emergency Food Response through Project DASH, and will be waiving delivery fees they normally charge the pantry to deliver to clients during the month of November.