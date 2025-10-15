DuPage County releases 5-year transportation improvement plan

The DuPage County Division of Transportation (DUDOT) has announced its 2025-29 Five Year Transportation Improvement Program, which focuses on maintaining and improving county roadway and trails-related infrastructure.

The 2025-29 program proposes over $402 million in federal and county funds to maintain existing infrastructure, while also implementing projects to improve safety and relieve congestion. The plan allocates approximately $50 million to improve rideability and extend the service life of existing pavement. Additionally, $32 million is being dedicated to bridge repair.

“Our goal for the annual transportation construction program is to maintain or improve the safety and accessibility of our roads in a comprehensive and cost-effective manner,” DuPage County Transportation Committee Chair Mary Ozog said in a news release. “These initiatives will reduce congestion, ensure the state of good repair of our capital facilities and improve the overall mobility for residents, workers and visitors in DuPage County.”

As part of its ongoing effort to modernize its services, DuDOT has included a new highway maintenance facility in the plan.

The program also emphasizes new and improved bikeways and multi-use paths, as well as drainage projects that will relieve areas of chronic flooding.

2025 projects include:

Reconstruction of the Geneva Road bridge over the West Branch DuPage River

Reconstruction of the Warrenville Road bridge over the East Branch DuPage River

York Road reconstruction from Devon Avenue to north of IL 19/Irving Park Road

Resurfacing and ADA ramp improvement program totaling $15 million

Other major capital projects included in the fiscal year 2026-29 years include:

Reconstruction and widening of Fabyan Parkway in West Chicago, west of IL 38/Roosevelt Road

Intersection Improvements on Lemont Road from 83rd Street to 87th Street

Roadway and intersection improvements on Naperville Road between Ridgeland Avenue and Interstate 88

DuDOT Highway Maintenance Facility

East Branch DuPage River Trail and three other pedestrian and bike path projects totaling more than $20 million.

Bloomingdale Road and Army Trail Road Bridge reconstruction projects

Five stormwater and drainage projects to prevent roadway inundation

Highway and electrical lighting maintenance state of good repair projects totaling $60 million

To view a full list of the DuPage County transportation projects, visit: https://www.dupagecounty.gov/government/departments/transportation/capital_program_and_plans/.