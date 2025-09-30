DuPage Pads to hold annual breakfast Nov. 5

DuPagePads will hold its 23rd annual Wake Up Your Spirit Breakfast held from 7:30-9:30 a.m. Nov. 5 at Abbington Distinctive Banquets, 3S002 Route 53, Glen Ellyn,

This motivational morning benefits more than 300 guests currently in shelter at DuPagePads Interim Housing Center on their path to ending their homelessness as well as another 200 individuals in supportive housing.

As guests enjoy a warm breakfast, April Redzic, president and CEO, will share updates about DuPagePads’ mission to end homelessness and welcome a client to share how their life has been personally transformed by services made possible through donors’ generous support.

This year’s featured keynote speaker, Angie Walker, is the homeless program manager with the city of Rockford’s Health and Human Services Department. She oversees all homeless programs for the city of Rockford.

Under her leadership, Rockford has been confirmed as reaching “functional zero” for both veterans and the chronically homeless. Along with her staff and partners, they are now working diligently to end all homelessness for all in Rockford.

She sits on the board of the Northern Illinois Homeless Coalition, is the chair of the Coordinated Entry Committee and the Mental Health & Homelessness Committee.

Walker was recently appointed by Gov. JB Pritzker to the Community Advisory Council on Homelessness for the state of Illinois.

Wheaton resident Victoria Tabbert will be honored at the breakfast with the Spirit Award.

Registration is available for $40 per person or $320 for a table of eight guests through October 12, with price increases to follow.

Tickets and tables are available for purchase at https://dupagepads.org/event/wake-up-your-spirit-breakfast-2025/

For more information about sponsorship and advertising opportunities, contact Carrie Flick at 630-480-4186 or CFlick@dupagepads.org.