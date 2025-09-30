District 204 recognized for governance practices

The Lyons Township HS District 204 Board of Education has been recognized for its exceptional governance practices by the Illinois Association of School Boards [IASB].

District 204 was one of 42 Illinois school districts to earn the School Board Governance Recognition honor for its effective governance behaviors and commitment toward obtaining the knowledge and skills necessary to effectively lead the district.

The IASB’s School Board Governance Recognition program acknowledges local boards of education that practice good governance behaviors as outlined by IASB Foundational Principles of Effective Governance. The focus of governance recognition is on full board development and participation. Boards that meet the necessary requirements are recognized for the two-year honorary distinction.

The School Board Governance Recognition program aims to showcase how good governance creates a positive impact for students, staff and the entire district community. It provides an opportunity for districts to tell their story about programs and projects that are improving outcomes in their local school districts and offers board members a chance to highlight how continuous learning, both by individual board members and the full board team, results in improved governance for the board of education and positive outcomes for the district.

“Our board has shown its commitment to the district, and ultimately the students, by continually improving their leadership skills and knowledge. To be a successful board and provide a high-quality educational experience for our students, it requires a lot of time and effort and a commitment to continual learning,” said board President Albores.

The Illinois Association of School Boards is a voluntary organization of local boards of education dedicated to strengthening the public schools through local citizen control. Although not a part of state government, IASB is organized by member school boards as a private not-for-profit corporation under authority granted by Article 23 of The Illinois School Code.