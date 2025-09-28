Westmont to hold paper shredding fundraiser for Special Olympics

The Westmont Police Department, partnering with area business Cutting Edge Document Destruction Inc., will co-host two paper shredding events in 2025 to benefit Special Olympics Illinois.

The next event is scheduled Oct. 4. The events will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Westmont Police-Fire Facility, 500 N. Cass Ave.

The police department is asking for a donation of $10 per box or container of paper. Participants are asked to remove all plastic and metal items, including paper clips, from all paper before shredding.

Special Olympics merchandise will also be available for purchase at this event. Debit, credit, check and cash will be accepted for all purchases and donations.

This will be a drive-up and drop-off program in which documents will be collected during the event, and then shredded offsite. The offsite shredding will be conducted by Cutting Edge Document Destruction Inc. and observed by Westmont Police Department personnel.

This event provides residents with an opportunity to safeguard their personal information, which aids in the prevention of identity theft.

For more information regarding Special Olympics Illinois and this fundraiser, Sgt. Mike Weibler at mweibler@westmont.il.gov.