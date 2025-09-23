Fall flowers the topic of Lombard Garden Club’s Sept. 26 meeting

The Lombard Garden Club will host Heather Prince, who will present “Fantastic Fall Flowers” at the club’s Sept. 26 meeting.

This presentation features Prince’s exploring which perennials bloom in autumn and add color to late season gardens. Also of interest, fall flowers play an important role in feeding our pollinators before hibernation or migration.

Prince has been a part of the green industry for more than 20 years, including experience at The Morton Arboretum, Chicago Botanic Garden and The Growing Place.

She is a trained horticulturist specializing in trees, shrubs and natives with a passion for connecting people with plants. Prior presentations she has made to the garden club include “Rain Gardens” and “Container Gardens.”

The presentation will be held at 1 p.m. at 1:00 pm at the Lombard Community Building, 433 E. St. Charles Road in Lombard. There is no charge and the public is welcome to attend.