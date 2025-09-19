Westmont’s Caskets on Cass race takes off Oct. 18

The Caskets on Cass race is the final event of Westmont’s Trick or Treat Trail. This year the event will be held on Oct. 18.

You can build your own racing casket by following race specifications. The Westmont Chamber of Commerce has two casket cars that can be used for this race.

The only thing you have to do is bring a team of five plus one alternate. Four people will push the cars, one will ride inside and the alternate will be on standby if needed.

The entry fee is $25. To sign up, visit https://www.westmontchamber.com/caskets.html or call the the chamber office at 630-960-5553 by Oct. 3.