Sign-up deadline is Sept. 26 for two Westmont Halloween events

The sign-up deadline is approaching for two Halloween events in Westmont.

The deadline is Sept. 26 to sign up for the scarecrow decorating contest and fall and Halloween mural program.

The entire community is invited to participate in the scarecrow decorating contest hosted by the Westmont Chamber and the Historical Society.

Decorated scarecrows will be on display throughout downtown Westmont and everyone will be invited to vote online. For more information and to sign up, visit the Chamber website.

Hosted by Westmont Special Events and the Creative Arts Network, area businesses are invited to sign up to for the fall and Halloween mural program.

Participating businesses will have the windows painted by local artists with fall and halloween-themed murals.

More information and sign-up details have been posted on the Westmont Special Events website at westmontevents.com.