Nazareth Academy theater to present ‘The Addams Family’

Nazareth Academy will present “The Addams Family,” a macabre musical comedy based on the iconic characters created by Charles Addams.

The story follows Wednesday Addams, the darkly charming daughter who has fallen in love with a sweet, smart young man from a “normal” family.

When she invites her boyfriend and his parents to dinner, chaos and hilarity ensue as secrets are revealed and the Addams family must confront change, love and the meaning of family.

Performances are at 7 p.m. Oct. 31 and Nov. 1 and at 2 p.m.Nov. 2 in the Romano Family Theatre at Nazareth Academy, 1209 West Ogden, La Grange Park.

Tickets are $15 for general admission and $10 for students and seniors.Tickets will be available for purchase online beginning Oct. 13. A link to ticket sales will be available via Nazareth’s website at www.nazarethacademy.com.