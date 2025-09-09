Westmont Fire Department to hold Sept. 20 open house

The Westmont Fire Department has scheduled its annual open house from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 20 at the Johanik Fire Department Headquarters, 6015 S. Cass Avenue.
The event will feature fun and educational activities for the public as well as offer free hot dogs, hamburgers, chips and bottled water.
This year’s event will feature a number of activities including:
- Touch-A-Truck
- Rope rappelling demonstration
- Vehicle extrication demonstration
- Faces of the fire service presentation
- Kids inflatable obstacle course
- Equipment demonstrations
- Emergency Management Agency Displays
- Fire department bounce house
- Face painting
- Pictures with Sparky the Fire Dog & Freddie the Fire Truck
For more information, contact the Westmont Fire Department at 630-981-6400.