Westmont Fire Department to hold Sept. 20 open house

The Westmont Fire Department has scheduled its annual open house from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 20 at the Johanik Fire Department Headquarters, 6015 S. Cass Avenue.

The event will feature fun and educational activities for the public as well as offer free hot dogs, hamburgers, chips and bottled water.

This year’s event will feature a number of activities including:

Touch-A-Truck

Rope rappelling demonstration

Vehicle extrication demonstration

Faces of the fire service presentation

Kids inflatable obstacle course

Equipment demonstrations

Emergency Management Agency Displays

Fire department bounce house

Face painting

Pictures with Sparky the Fire Dog & Freddie the Fire Truck

For more information, contact the Westmont Fire Department at 630-981-6400.