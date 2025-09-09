Shaw Local

News   •   Sports   •   Obituaries   •   eNewspaper   •   The Scene
My Suburban Life

Westmont Fire Department to hold Sept. 20 open house

A plaque is on display on Saturday Oct. 14, 2023, during the Westmont 100 year anniversary celebration fire department open house.

(David Toney/David Toney for Shaw Local)

By Shaw Local News Network

The Westmont Fire Department has scheduled its annual open house from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 20 at the Johanik Fire Department Headquarters, 6015 S. Cass Avenue.

The event will feature fun and educational activities for the public as well as offer free hot dogs, hamburgers, chips and bottled water.

This year’s event will feature a number of activities including:

  • Touch-A-Truck
  • Rope rappelling demonstration
  • Vehicle extrication demonstration
  • Faces of the fire service presentation
  • Kids inflatable obstacle course
  • Equipment demonstrations
  • Emergency Management Agency Displays
  • Fire department bounce house
  • Face painting
  • Pictures with Sparky the Fire Dog & Freddie the Fire Truck

For more information, contact the Westmont Fire Department at 630-981-6400.

WestmontFire DepartmentLocalDuPage and Cook County Front Headlines
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois