Girls volleyball: 2025 Suburban Life season previews

The 2025 girls volleyball season starts this week. Here are previews of teams from around the Suburban Life coverage area.

Coach: Brad Baker (17th season, 634-69)

Last year’s record: 40-2, Class 4A state runner-up

Top returning players: Brooklynne Brass (sr., OH), Ellie Stiernagle (sr., S), Sophia Chinetti (sr., OH), Lynney Tarnow (sr., MB), Molly Welge (sr., MB), Grace Jermak sr., OH), Abby Lee (sr., libero)

Worth noting: The cat’s meow of area girls volleyball teams. Benet has won 17 regional titles in a row, appeared in 15 sectional title matches (11 wins) and has won a state trophy in 10 of the past 17 seasons, including five of the last six years the state tournament has been held (four state titles since 2011, last coming in 2019). Brass (Maryland commit), Stiernagle (Northwestern), Chinetti (Rhode Island) and Tarnow (Wisconsin) are returning starters. Benet has a total of seven players back from the state runner-up, including Welge (Marquette), Jermak (Wisconsin-Stevens Point) and Lee (Emory). They are joined by 11 new players. Benet again will be facing the state’s elite with matches scheduled against Marist, St. Charles North, Lincoln-Way East and Normal West to name a few, as well as Skutt Catholic out of Nebraska.

Coach: Mark Wasik

Last season’s record: 25-12, 6-0 in West Suburban Silver (champions); lost to Downers Grove South 25-13, 23-25, 25-21 in 4A Willowbrook Sectional final

Top returning players: Nora Benjamins, sr. MB; Kelley Crowley, sr. OH; Ellery Cabaj, so. S; Nicole Liu, jr. OH; Rylie Marshall, jr. OPP; Sienna Shelton, jr. MB

Key newcomers: Madi Mastalarz, fr. S; Samantha Hancock, so. MB/OPP College commitments: Benjamins (Holy Cross), Crowley (Northern Michigan)

Worth noting: Coming off their first regional title since 2021, the Trojans return Benjamins (176 kills, team-best 67 blocks and .307 attack percentage in 2024), who was IVCA 4A honorable mention all-state and All-WSC Silver, and bring a healthier outlook after 2023 all-conference Crowley (71 kills, 67 digs) and Marshall (17 kills) were limited by injuries last season. Cabaj (team-high 608 assists, 197 digs) made a strong freshman debut, and Liu (133 kills, 47 digs) and Shelton (39 kills, 37 blocks) played regularly. “We expect to be competitive in a conference that will be even more competitive and given that we play one of the most competitive schedules in the state,” Wasik said.

Coach: Madisen Babich

Last season’s record: 26-14, 6-0 in West Suburban Gold (champions); lost to Lockport 23-25, 25-9, 25-22 in 4A Riverside-Brookfield Super-Sectional

Top returning players: Jayda Dixon, sr. P; Lauren Curran, sr. P; Keegan O’Keefe, sr. L; Jen Curran, jr. MH; Claire Cushing, jr. MB; Niya Mincheva, sr. S; Leah Blaylock, jr. DS; Sydney Dalton, sr. DS; Ciara Steward, jr. RS; Juliana Padavic, sr. DS

Key newcomers: Bridget Bastian, jr. S; Zoe Grams, jr. MH College commitments: Dixon (St. Thomas - Texas) and Jen Curran (New Hampshire)

Worth noting: The Mustangs’ breakthrough 2024 climaxed with their first sectional title since 2004 and first Gold and regional titles since 2019. “We have the 10 that went through that and the first minute of Day 1 of camp, you could just feel the energy,” Babich said. All-WSC Gold selections Dixon (233 kills, 132 digs) and Lauren Curran (146 kills, 22 blocks) were second and third, respectively, in kills Among other returning starters, O’Keefe led in digs (306) and serve receptions (436), Jen Curran (43) and Cushing (41) were first and second in blocks and O’Keefe (41) and Blaylock (38) were first and second in aces. Lauren Curran moves to outside hitter and Mincheva and Bastian will run a two-setter offense.

Coach: Tee Pimsarn

Last season’s record: 15-22, 0-7 in Girls Catholic Athletic Conference Red; lost to St. Ignatius 25-15, 25-19 in 3A St. Ignatius Regional semifinals

Top returning players: Bella Gray, jr. OH; Marcelina Kozaczka, sr. P; Lilly Boyle, sr. MH; Jordan Rossi, jr. MH; Sophia Leonardi, sr. L; Lily Sampey, sr. OH/RS; Hailey Bernahl, jr. S; Emma Kure, jr. DS

Key newcomers: Kennedy Gonsalves, sr. DS; Sofia Grossman, jr. S/RS; Emily Drumm, so. MH/P; Maggie Hiller, so. P College commitments: Leonardi (DePauw)

Worth noting: The Friars, who improved by eight victories in 2024, should continue to progress with an experienced group led by all-around standout Gray (team-high 177 kills and 169 digs, 26 aces) and libero Leonardi (team-high 180 digs and 49 aces), both 2024 All-GCAC selections. Kozaczka (147 kills), Boyle (106 kills, 33 blocks) and Rossi (team-high 38 blocks, 91 kills, 38 aces) join Gray as third-year starters and Bernahl was a mid-season callup. Grossman played junior varsity last season after transferring.

Coach: Bradley Cardott (5th season)

Last year’s record: 12-24, 2-4 (5th Upstate Eight East)

Top returning players: Belle McDermott (jr., OH), Natalie Slusher (sr., S), Jess Larson (jr., libero)

Key newcomers: Claire Bolda (jr., MB), Bridget Crocker (jr., MB), Taylor Griffith (jr., S), Abby Michelon (soph., S-OH)

Worth noting: McDermott (253 kills, 171 digs, 40 aces, 36 blocks, 27 assists) and Slusher (551 assists, 107 digs, 36 kills) were all-UEC East honorable-mention picks. “Natalie is the glue to our team,” Cardott said. “Jess Larson has gained consistency. She is everywhere on the court, getting a touch on nearly every ball in her direction. She’s very scrappy on the defensive side.” Cardott said McDermott and Larson, both juniors, are on college radars. “Belle is our go-to hitter all 6 rotations,” the coach said. “She is a tremendous leader.” East graduated seven seniors (three starters), but has seven returning players. “Our returning core gained valuable experience last season, which should bode well for us this season,” Cardott said. “We should compete with the top teams in our conference.”

Coach: Chad Grant (15th season)

Last year’s record: 17-20, 5-1 (2nd Upstate Eight East)

Top returning players: Emma Full (jr., OH), Callie Hardtke (sr., OH), Alyna Krabec (jr., S), Molly Purse (sr., MB), Mia Abate (jr., RS)

Key newcomers: Eva Bogdanov (fr., S), Julia Alcala (5-11, so., MB)

Worth noting: Full (116, 129 digs, 37 aces, 22 blocks), Hardtke (116 kills, 91 digs, 37 aces, 22 blocks), Krabec (153 digs, 98 assists, 41 aces), Purse (69 kills, 47 blocks) and Abate (31 kills, 11 blocks) all saw action last season with Krabec earning all-UEC East accolades. “We are limited offensively after the graduation of Brooklynn Moore, so putting the ball to the floor will be a challenge for us,’’ Grant said. “We will need to play a style that involves tough serving, good defense and a balanced offense with limited errors. We have some players with experience, but they will have to take on much larger roles. I expect to see a lot of growth over these 2 1/2 months.” Grant said Riverside-Brookfield is a candidate to repeat as UEC East champions, but noted West Chicago and Glenbard East should be near the top as well.

Coach: Dan Scott

Last season’s record: 27-10, 4-2 in West Suburban Silver (2nd); lost to Wheaton Warrenville South 25-12, 25-23 in 4A WWS Regional final

Top returning players: Cara Herbert, jr. S/DS; Kayla Street, sr. MH; Ella Rowe, jr. OH; Farryn Burridge, jr. MH; Francie McGann, sr. MH; Phoebe Risner, sr. DS, Erika Jensen, sr. DS

Key newcomers: Caitlyn Antonnaci, so. OH; Adria Timpone, jr. OPP; Emily Jurek, fr. OH; Grace Markey, fr. DS College commitments: Burridge (American)

Worth noting: Setter Herbert, who was 2024 IVCA 4A honorable mention all-state, and Street are third-year starters and Rowe, Burridge and McGann started last year. Herbert (703 assists, 60 kills), Rowe (214 kills and 103 digs) and Burridge (69 blocks) were category leaders and Street had 65 blocks and 145 kills. Even with 20 wins 17 of the past 18 seasons, the Hilltoppers could surprise with the progress of newcomers. “We’re just going to get better, have fun and keep building on that,” Scott said.

Coach: Kelly Stapleton

Last season’s record: 18-19, 2-4 in West Suburban Silver (6th); lost to Downers Grove North 25-17, 25-18 in 4A Downers North Regional final

Top returning players: Nora Bergin, sr. OH; Caitlin Leddy, sr. S; Maddie Brooks, jr. OH; Kaleigh Kozlowski, jr. OH; Alyssa Barakat, so. OH; Kasey Quast, sr. OH; Bailee Yanklowitz, jr. MB

Key newcomers: Jayden Koziol, sr. OH; Callie Degnan, jr. OH; Haley Moffett, jr. MB; Ella Peterson, jr. L; Maeve Bergin, fr. S; Anna Crittenden, fr. MB; Natalie Flores, fr. L College commitment: Leddy (New Hampshire)

Worth noting: Although the Red Devils graduated seven, there’s five returning starters plus Bergin in her fourth varsity season and Brooks, Leddy and Quast their third. Leddy was second in assists (383), kills (198) and blocks (34), Bergin (44) and Leddy (42) were 2-3 in aces and Barakat was third in kills (124). Three of seven newcomers are freshmen.

Coach: Ben Goodell

Last season’s record: 16-19, 3-3 in West Suburban Gold (4th); lost to Montini Catholic 25-20, 19-25, 25-18 in 3A Hinsdale South Regional final

Top returning players: Kotryna Melstrad, sr. OH; Maeve Savage, sr. MB; Taryn Bazon, sr. OH; Kaleia Lin, sr. DS; Emily Musil, jr. DS; Paige Lilek, jr. S

Key newcomers: Payton Hallman, jr. DS; Charlotte Cook, jr. OPP; Isabella Fararre, fr. MB College commitment: Melstrad (Nova Southeastern)

Worth noting: Fourth-year standout Melstrad is among several key returnees reloading the Hornets after 11 seniors graduated. The 6-0 Melstrad was IVCA 3A second-team all-state and All-WSC Gold for the second time after team highs of 314 kills, 206 digs and 55 aces. The 5-10 Savage (team-high 38 blocks, 81 kills) and Bazon (75 kills, 53 digs) also started.

Coach: Karen Russ (1st season)

Last year’s record: 23-15

Top returning players: Mary Kate Hilgart (sr., S), Alli Keenan (sr., OH), Jade Dimitrakos (jr., OH), Aniella Talluto (sr., MB), Julia Guttilla (sr., DS), Hannah Cira (sr, DS), Lexi Hoffman (sr., S-DS), Angelina Alaimo (sr., DS)

Key newcomers: Meggie Googin (5-9, fr., MB), Mary Hill (5-10, jr., RS), Mia Leischner (so.), Libby Phillips (so.).

Worth noting: Russ has been part of the ICCP program, coaching all levels, including varsity assistant, for the past 32 years. The Knights graduated six starters and have seven senior returning players. Russ said ICCP will be challenged in the Girls Catholic Athletic White Division that includes Mother McAuley, St. Ignatius, Montini, St. Laurence and St. Francis. “We will have to work hard for every point,” she said. “If we play the defense our program is built on, it will be difficult for teams to get points.”

Coach: Chris Zogata

Last season’s record: 30-8, 12-1 in South Suburban Blue (champions); lost to St. Laurence 29-27, 25-17 in 3A St. Laurence Sectional final

Top returning players: Olivia Sarno, sr. S; Nora Miller, sr. L; Fiona Tkach, sr. RS/S; Colleen Arundel, sr. MB; Gillian Michalak, sr. OH; Sam Arabe, sr. DS; Bella Alagna, sr. DS/S

Key newcomers: Marta Pranskutas, jr. M; Kaitlyn Wilson, jr. OH; Failyn Arnold, jr. DS/L; Alexis Tsiros, jr. OH; Maddie Maloney, so. OH College commitment: Miller (North Central)

Worth noting: Lemont appears strong again behind 2024 IVCA 3A second-team all-stater Miller (236 digs, 195 perfect passes, 37 aces and 93 service percentage) and fellow returning starters Sarno (296 assists, 36 aces, 87 digs), this year’s primary setter, Tkach (170 kills, 47 digs, 18 blocks) and the 5-10 Arundel (team-high 39 blocks, 51 kills). In 2024, Lemont won its 10th straight SSC Blue crown with Sarno and Miller all-conference. Zogata (620-258 in 25 seasons) also surpassed 600 victories.

Coach: Jill Bober

Last season’s record: 19-17; 3-3 in West Suburban Silver (tied for 3rd); lost to Oak Park-River Forest 25-16, 27-29, 25-19 in 4A Lyons Township Regional final

Top returning players: Kate Heatherly, sr. L; Taylor Carroll, jr. OH/RH; Colleen Chambers, jr. S; Julia Ahrens jr. DS; Molly Eskra, sr. DS; Madison Jones, sr. MH; Emma O’Brien, sr. OH/RH; Anabelle Olson, sr. S; Corinne Yanzy, sr. MH

Worth noting: Eight returning starters give the Lions a solid foundation. Libero Heatherly was 2024 IVCA 4A honorable mention all-state and All-WSC Silver with team highs of 331 digs and 42 aces. The 6-0 Carroll (249 kills), another third-year starter, Division I basketball recruit O’Brien (99 kills) and Jones (54 kills, 36 blocks) were among offensive leaders and Ahrens (155 digs) and Eskra (144 digs) solidify the back row. Chambers (572 assists) may engineer a one- or two-setter offense with Olson. Yanzy (team-high 48 blocks, 73 kills) remains sidelined after knee surgery. Seven newcomers include a sophomore and freshman.

Coach: Erik Vogt

Last year’s record: 14-21, 2-4 Girls Catholic Athletic White; Class 3A regional champions

Top returning players: Micaela Haggerty (so., OH), Hope Garland (L), Morah Quirk (MB), Francesca Lorenzo (OH), Saniyah Abrams (OH)

Key newcomers: Victoria Reed (fr., OH), Paige Pittman (fr.., MB), Avalyn DeKeyser (jr., S)

Worth noting: “We have a lot of experience now after most of this team played together as freshmen and sophomores,” Vogt said. “We have multiple positions where players are competing for playing time, which is great.” Haggerty (84 kills, 46 digs), Garland (192 digs), Quirk (95 kills, 66 blocks), Lorenzo (129 kills, 36 blocks), Abrams (46 kills, 29 blocks) all contributed last season. Lorezno is committed to Illinois-Chicago. Dekayser is a transfer from Lincoln-Way East. “We could run a 5-1 or 6-2 and we should be able to run fast and set any position,” Vogt said. “We will be difficult to scout since any player will have the ability to score.” Vogt said Garland has been looking strong in the back court, while Quirk is poised to have a stellar year in the middle, while transfer DeKayser “can do it all as a setter and a hitter,” he noted. Vogt also is looking for Lorenzo to have a strong season. “Francesca is ready to be a big leader on the court,” he said.

Coach: Kristeen Anthonsen

Last season’s record: 9-21. 1-5 in West Suburban Gold (6th); lost to Downers Grove South 25-3, 25-19 in 4A Whitney Young Regional semifinals

Top returning players: Leah Azpilcueta, jr. S; Gabriela Carrasquillo, sr. MB; Brianna Cruz, sr. S; Angela Cuellar, sr. MB; Gizelle De La Riva, sr. OH; Valeria Garcia, sr. OH/L; Cassandra Mercado, sr.; Sophia Stefan, jr. MB/OPP; Lailoni Zavala, OPP, jr.

Key newcomers: Ashley Camejo, jr. OH; Gisene Garcia, OH, jr.; Mayra Ibarra, jr. S/OPP; Andaira Marron, jr. L; Isabella Rodriguez, jr. OH; Keisha Solano, jr. S

Worth noting: The Mustangs seek double-digit and multiple Gold victories for the first time since 2021 with a veteran group. Third-year varsity setter Azpilcueta returns as well as all seven seniors and Stefan.

Coach: Esai Velez

Last season’s record: 3-31, 0-6 in East Suburban Catholic Conference (7th); lost to Lyons Township 25-22, 25-21 in 4A Lyons Township Regional semifinals

Top returning players: Beth Surowiec, sr. OH/RS; Jane Manecke, sr. RS/MB; Madeline Briscoe, jr. S; Grace Gravante, sr. MB; Talia Surendran, jr. OH; Sadie Quinlan, jr. OH; Tess Tortorello, so. L; Emma Chiaramonte, sr. OH; Gia Petrecca, sr. S; Anna Waters, sr. MB, Emily Gravante, jr RS/OH

Key newcomers: Lexi Van Eekeren, jr. S; Ellie Warren, fr. OH.

Worth noting: This is the high-school coaching debut for Velez, a 1st Alliance 16s club coach who was an assistant at Lewis from 2022-23 and the Puerto Rico national team from 2010-14. Most Roadrunners are back. “I’m looking forward to seeing our seniors step into leadership roles, guiding both the team and myself as we work toward our goals,” Velez responded. Surowiec was All-ESCC in 2024 and Manecke was honorable mention. Van Eekeren is a transfer from Benet returning from a shoulder injury.

Coach: Caitlin Staib-Lipinski

Last season’s record: 24-12, 6-0 in Upstate Eight East (champions); lost to York 25-23, 25-19 in 4A York Regional final

Top returning players: Claire Cameron, sr. S; Lucy Boyle, sr. OH; Mackenzie Sloger, jr. OH; Nina Johnsen, so. DS/L; Kate Zobel, sr. MH/RS; Lillian Mills, sr. OH/RS

Key newcomers: Asha Ponnappan, jr. MH; Demetra Foster so. S/RS

Worth noting: The Bulldogs surpassed 20 victories and went undefeated in their UEC East debut. Behind nine seniors, they’re seeking their first regional and sectional titles since 2016 in Staib-Lipinski’s fourth season. Cameron and Boyle were All-UEC last season. Fourth-year setter Cameron led R-B in assists (614), digs (190) and aces (64). Boyle (team-high 448 serve receptions, 183 kills, 174 digs) and Sloger (151 kills, 373 serve receptions) are third-year players. Setters Johnsen and Foster are among three sophomores and two freshmen.

Coach: Lisa Ston (10th season)

Last year’s record: 27-13, 5-3 (4th Girls Catholic Athletic White), Class 3A sectional champions

Top returning players: Mackenzie Krzus (sr., S-RS), Addi Samolinski (libero)

Key newcomers: Grace Grover (jr., MB), Holly Museinga (jr., RS)

Worth noting: Krzus was an all-GCAC White pick from last year’s 3A final eight team, and is committed to George Washington in Washington, D.C., while Samolinski, the anchor of the St. Francis defense, is committed to Central Michigan. “We are excited to see this group come together under the leadership of Mackenzie Krzus,” said Ston, in her 26th season overall in the program. “It will be fun to watch them develop chemistry and learn to compete as one unit. This year’s team is driven to be successful and motivated to be highly competitive in every match. Our team has a great mix of experienced returners and enthusiastic newcomers who will make an immediate impact in a variety of ways. These girls are prepared to rise to the challenge, fully aware of what it takes to succeed.”

Versatility and setters who distribute the ball well are strengths on offense, Ston noted, while Spartan passers are working hard on communication to cover as much court as possible and touching as many balls as possible on defense, she explained. Newcomer Grover, Ston noted, will be effective in scoring in the middle. Ston listed Mother McAuley, St. Ignatius and DePaul College Prep as tough conference matchups. “The GCAC is always a competitive conference,” she said.

Timothy Christian

Coach: Scott Piersma (13th season)

Last year’s record: 39-3, 10-0 (Chicagoland Christian regular season and tournament champions, third place Class 2A.

Top returning players: Bella Potempa (sr., OH), Ella Rickert (sr., MB), Elizabeth Alex (sr., S), Audrey Williams (jr., MB)

Key newcomers: Kate Vogelzang (jr., libero), Mia Van Hekken (so., OH)

Worth noting: For Timothy, it’s life after Vander Wal, as in University of Texas freshman Abby Vander Wal, who played a key role for the Trojans in recent years and helped them finish third in the state last season. However, the Trojans are far from downtrodden. Potempa (236 kills, 189 digs, 69 aces) was a Class 2A second-team all-state pick and along with Rickert (187 kills, 52 blocks, 22 aces) earned all-CCC honors. Alex (834 assists, 138 digs) and Williams (133 kills, 38 blocks) also were key contributors. Potempa has committed to Tennessee Tech, while Rickert is committed to Division II Cedarville University. “We should be great offensively again,” Piersma said. “Returning Elizabeth Alex, our setter from last year, already puts us a step ahead offensively. It’s hard to overstate how important it is to return a setter who knows her hitters and the offense. We also bring back three of our top four hitters and fill in the graduated positions with girls ready for varsity play. This should allow us to keep other teams on their heels defensively with all the different options we have and different looks we can show.”

Potempa, at 5-7, has the highest vertical on the team. “She is ready to take over the No. 1 hitter option after adding a few more shots to her arsenal.” Piersma said Chicago Christian and Wheaton Academy will be challengers in the CCC with Timothy looking for a third league crown in a row.

Coach: Jason Gentile (3rd season)

Last year’s record: 23-11, 10-0 (Chicago Prep champions)

Top returning players: Kotryna Vanagas (jr., OH), Alice O’Connor (jr., OH), Ryley Johnson (jr., S), Kallie Niemer (sr., MB), Daylah Belmonte (sr., libero)

Key newcomers: Layal Bunch (r., OH), Grace Shannon (jr., MB), Gwyneth Jindra (soph., S-RS)

Worth noting: Westmont is fresh off running the table and winning the Chicago Prep league title and returns a good amount of experience in Vanagas (221 kills, 206 digs, 49 aces), O’Connor (129 digs, 48 kills, 33 aces), Johnson (152 assists, 20 kills), Niemer (42 kills) and Belmonte (57 digs). “The team’s strength this year will be our offense and commitment to playing hard together,” Gentile said. “We have a talented group of athletes that is committed to being the best version of themselves. They strive hard to achieve the most they can and have a high belief in each other. What I like about of offense is the variety we will be able to use. We have high talent on each pin and riding talent in the middle. We also will be able to utilize our back row to provide multiple offensive options. Our serve-receive will be centered around a relentless attitude to fight for every ball. Our energy will come from the defensive side that we will turn into offensive points,” Gentile said Johnson is taking the next step forward at setter, while Bunch will provide scoring and strong blocking on the pin. He added Vanagas has the opportunity to grow into an all-area/all-state player. “She has the power and volleyball IQ to develop into a true impact player,” Gentile said. In the Chicago Prep, Gentile said Walther Christian and Chicago Cristo Rey Jesuit will be teams to keep an eye on.

Last season’s record: 20-17, 4-3 in DuKane (tied for 3rd); lost to St. Charles North 25-19, 25-15 in 4A Lake Park Regional final

Top returning players: Mary Kate Whittington, sr. P; Abby Lee, sr. DS; Haley Hanavan, sr. P; Emily Rochford, jr. S; Addison Clausing, so. MH; Hannah Van Denend, sr. MH; Ava Schell, sr. P; Sophia Ohashi, sr. S Key newcomers: Anna Marchis, jr. OH; Sophia Benson, sr. DS; Kate Kluckman, so. P; Claire Roekle, sr. S; Kaylie Arredondo, sr. DS; Olivia Stoner, sr. MH

Worth noting: The Falcons reached the 20-win mark last season and now pursue their first regional title since 2017. Lee (team-high 233 digs and 441 serve receptions) and Rochford (team-high 294 digs) were 2024 honorable mention All-DKC. The 6-0 Whittington was third in kills (137 kills) and the 6-1 Clausing second in blocks (52) as a freshman. Following her strong offseason, Marchis will keep the two-setter offense intact.

Coach: Bill Schreier

Last season’s record: 25-13, 4-3 in DuKane Conference (tied for 3rd); lost to Benet 25-14, 25-14 in 4A West Aurora Sectional semifinals

Top returning players: Katie Dragas, sr. MH; Kayla Paige, sr. L; Zoe Dragas, sr. OPP; Alison Coyne, so. S; Audrey Utz, sr. S; Mackenzie Hartman, sr. OH; Eva Feeley, jr. MH; Willow Boecker, jr. MH; Nicole McPheters, sr. DS/L

Key newcomers: Khloe Dudick, jr. OH; Lina Mieliauskaite, fr. S

Worth noting: The Tigers have another veteran group from back-to-back regional champions fueled by third-year starters Katie Dragas and Paige and second-year starters Zoe Dragas, Coyne, Utz and Hartman. “We should be solid in ball control and defense and are excited about the new parts that we have added offensively,” responded Schreier, who has 539 victories entering his 25th season. The 6-1 Katie Dragas was All-DKC in 2024 and Zoe Dragas received honorable mention. Captains Katie Dragas, Paige and Coyne respectively received 2024 team awards for top blocker, top defensive player and most improved. Freshman Mieliauskaite is among nine Tigers at least 5-10.

Coach: Irene Mason

Last season’s record: 29-8, 5-1 in West Suburban Gold (2nd); lost to Downers Grove South 21-25, 25-23, 25-17 in 4A Whitney Young Regional final

Top returning players: Julia Amin, sr. MB; Maggie Hurley, jr. MB; Kendall Norton, sr. S; Melanie Marinier, jr. DS/L/S; Joely Maciejewski, sr. OH/RS

Key newcomers: Tess Doyle, jr. DS/L; Evelyn Lammers, fr. OH/RS; Darcy Hurley, fr. OH/RS; Lucy Franz, fr. S/RS

Worth noting: The Warriors return four starters but graduated 10 seniors, many of whom contributed to three regionals in four seasons and third in 4A in 2023. “Although we have many new faces, our intensity and mission have not changed,” Mason said. Last season, Amin (62) and Maggie Hurley (37) were 1-2 in total blocks, Marinier was second in digs (185), Norton was second in assists (339) and Maggie Hurley and Norton shared third in aces (32). Marinier moves from libero to setter. Transfer Doyle and three freshmen are among varsity newcomers.

Coach: Danny Piwowarczyk

2024 results: 26-12, 3-3 in West Suburban Silver (tied for 3rd); lost to Downers Grove South 25-16, 25-15 in 4A Willowbrook Sectional semifinals

Varsity returnees: Katie Day, sr. OPP/OH 5′11; Amalia Toliopoulos, sr. S/OPP 5′10; Lila Bennis 5′7, so. L/DS; Eileen Carroll, so. OH/OPP 5′8; Reese Timmerwilke, sr. MH/OPP 5′11; Audrey Faley, sr. MH/OPP 5′11; Allison Fehlberg, sr. L/DS; Emma Braathen, jr. DS; Madelene Braathen, jr. S/DS Key newcomer: Ariella Villatoro Nevarez, jr. OPP

Worth noting: The Dukes want to build upon the success of three straight 20-win seasons with two regional titles. There’s six returning starters with Day (team-high 291 kills, 180 digs), who was 2024 IVCA 4A honorable mention all-state, and All-WSC Silver Toliopoulos (team-best 442 assists, 36 aces, 137 digs) in their fourth varsity seasons. Faley had a team-high 47 blocks and as freshmen Bennis (45 aces) and Carroll (186 kills) ranked second in categories. Toliopoulos will run a one- or two-setter offense with Carroll becoming a full-rotation outside hitter. “If we find a way to fit the pieces together in the right way, this could be a very special season,” Piwowarczyk said.