Wheaton to hold annual Sept. 11 remembrance ceremony

The city of Wheaton and the Wheaton Park District invite the community to attend Wheaton’s annual September 11 Remembrance Ceremony in the Memorial Park band shell, 225 Karlskoga Ave.

Starting at 10 a.m. on Sept. 11, this ceremony will honor the individuals the community lost in the Sept. 11 attacks and the military conflicts that followed. It also will honor all those who serve to protect our community, including the Wheaton Police and fire departments and all military personnel.

Ceremony participants will include Wheaton Mayor Philip Suess, the Wheaton police and fire departments and honor guard, local musicians and community leaders.