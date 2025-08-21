My Suburban Life

People’s Resource Center to hold Oct. 3 job fair

A sign directing job seekers into the board room for a job fair Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, at the McHenry Community High School District Office. The District 156 is looking to fill several available positions in the school district.

The People’s Resource Center will hold its Fall Career and Resource Fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 3, at the Westmont location, 104 Chestnut Ave.

This event is an opportunity for local employers to connect with talented job seekers from across DuPage County.

The goal is to highlight local job opportunities, community resources and the range of PRC services available to the community.

Space is limited for employers and community partners and will be filled on a first-come, first-served basis. Participation is free.

To reserve a spot, complete the following form: https://forms.gle/4gP3UyWzAh93SKjQ6

If you have any issues accessing the form, contact Nicole Tochalausk at 630-682-5402 .

