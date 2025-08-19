Downers Grove Fire Department to host Kids Muster on Saturday

The Kids Muster, hosted by the Downers Grove Fire Department, is a chance for school-aged children to learn about fire safety, while taking part in fun activities.

The event will take place from 9 to 11 a.m. Aug. 23 at Fishel Park, 1036 Grove St., Downers Grove.

Join the firefighters at this free event and get ready participate in the big tug-o-war to end the day.

Activities include a bucket brigade, water ball fight, sliding down the fire pole, firefighter combat challenge and using a real fire hose to spray a small house.