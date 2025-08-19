My Suburban Life

Downers Grove Fire Department to host Kids Muster on Saturday

(Mike Mantucca for Shaw Local)

By Shaw Local News Network

The Kids Muster, hosted by the Downers Grove Fire Department, is a chance for school-aged children to learn about fire safety, while taking part in fun activities.

The event will take place from 9 to 11 a.m. Aug. 23 at Fishel Park, 1036 Grove St., Downers Grove.

Join the firefighters at this free event and get ready participate in the big tug-o-war to end the day.

Activities include a bucket brigade, water ball fight, sliding down the fire pole, firefighter combat challenge and using a real fire hose to spray a small house.

