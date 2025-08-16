Westmont to hold first Vision & Vibe Fest Sept. 13-14

A new event that celebrates all things creative and artistic with a local flair is being coordinated by the village of Westmont.

The new Vision & Vibe Fest is scheduled for Sept. 13-14 at Veteran’s Memorial Park, 55 E. Richmond St., Westmont.

“We’ve put together a group of people who are passionate about the arts and want to create an exciting, new event that will be a great opportunity for our local artists as well as the entire community,” Jenny Babyar, the village’s project manager for the new event, said in a news release.

“Our focus is to have a festival that embraces a love for all things creative and artistic. We plan to have all types of artists, dancers, performing arts, music, and more. Be sure to put September 13 and 14 on your calendar and come out to support our local arts community.”

The plan for the event is to use the south portion of Veteran’s Memorial Park including the park pavilion, the Park Place facility and the area behind the home plate at the Babe Ruth field. A specific area of the event will be dedicated to art demonstrations and family-focused art activities.