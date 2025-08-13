DuPage Animal Services receives $1 million donation

DuPage County Animal Services accepted a $1 million donation from DuPage Animal Friends, the nonprofit organization that supports the County’s animal shelter. (Courtesy DuPage County)

DuPage County Animal Services at Tuesday’s County Board meeting accepted a $1 million donation from DuPage Animal Friends, the nonprofit organization that supports the county’s animal shelter.

The gift will be used to fund the construction of the new animal services facility, which opened earlier this year.

“We are incredibly grateful to DuPage Animal Friends for their ongoing commitment to the health and safety of animals in our community,” DuPage County Board Chairwoman Deborah Conroy said in a news release. “This gift strengthens our long-term financial standing and allows us to focus on delivering compassionate, high-quality care and programming.”

The 18,000-square-foot facility, which held its grand opening in June, provides expanded and modernized space for animal care, veterinary services, adoption, education and community outreach.

“This is more than a donation, it’s an investment in the future of animal welfare in DuPage County,” Brian Krajewski, chairman of the board’s Animal Services Committee, said in the release. “We’re proud of the collaboration that led to this state-of-the-art facility, and this support will ensure its success for years to come.”

For more information about Animal Services, visit dupagecounty.gov/animalservices.