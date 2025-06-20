Wheaton Warrenville South senior Ashlyn Adams is the Suburban Life girls soccer Player of the Year

Wheaton Warrenville South’s Ashlyn Adams already was one of the program’s all-time great players before the season started.

The forward was even better during her senior season, the Tigers’ best in 22 years.

Adams scored a school-record 27 goals and had 16 assists and the Tigers won the DuKane Conference and their first sectional title since 2003.

Adams, who will continue playing at Illinois, has been named the 2025 Suburban Life Girls Soccer Player of the Year.

“I’ve known her since she was eight,” Tigers coach Guy Callipari said. “She’s good friends with [boys soccer player] Jet Oehrlein and we did personal training way back in the day and you knew then there was something special in her determination and passion, and the skill is the skill.

“She’s willing to work at everything. Even with failure, it was part of the process, and just the fire she had, there was going to be no stopping her.”

Despite missing five games. Adams matched the 27 goals she scored a year ago, doing it in 18 games. She was named All-State for the third time.

“I think my biggest improvement was my physicality and vision of the game,” Adams said. “I have always strayed away from contact but these past three years I have put a lot of effort, focus and time on changing my mindset on it. I was not as scared to use my body and be physical.

“I think I also improved a lot in my vision. I ended up having 19 assists this year and only having five last year. It is definitely nice when [sophomore] Kelsey [Clousing] and I were able to find each other so easily, but overall I feel like I have improved to help my team the best I could and then also prepare me for college.”

Wheaton Warrenville South's Ashlyn Adams celebrates a goal during the Class 3A Glenbard West Sectional final against St. Charles North in May in Glen Ellyn. (Sandy Bressner)

Adams became the all-time leading scorer in school history when she buried a penalty kick in the final minute of the first half of Wheaton Warrenville South’s 6-0 win over St. Charles North in the Class 3A Glenbard West Sectional title game.

Clousing, who had a record-breaking season of her own for assists in a season, was fouled in the box with 16 seconds left. Adams got the nod to take the penalty kick.

“Coach Callipari told me to take it, so I did and that is how I broke the record,” Adams said. “It was a special moment for me just because a lot of my family and friends were there to celebrate with me after the game.

“I could see my coaches, teammates, friends and family all celebrating but my mind was just trying to focus on the game. I was like, ‘Let’s go get more goals to secure this win for us to send us to the supersectional game.’ But after we won, I was able to thank and celebrate with everyone there, especially my parents.”

Her final goal as a Tiger gave her team a 1-0 lead heading into halftime of the supersectional game against Naperville North. Unfortunately, the Huskies rallied to tie it and prevailed in penalty kicks, denying Adams an opportunity to finish her high school career playing at state.

With 182 points, Adams finished second all-time in points at Wheaton Warrenville South. She collected numerous accolades this spring. Adams was named the DuKane Conference Player of the Year and received All-State and All Midwest honors from the Illinois High School Soccer Coaches Association.

Wheaton Warrenville South's Ashlyn Adams (21) takes a shot on goal and scores during the girl's varsity soccer match between Lyons Township and Wheaton Warrenville South high schools in March in Western Springs. (Tony Gadomski/Tony Gadomski for Shaw Local News Network)

The kid has got skills and a great love for the game and her colleagues.

“I hope that I am a strong, fast and technical forward,” Adams said. “I love going to the goal and scoring, but will always make the right pass to create a better scoring opportunity for our team. I am hardworking and very competitive, but also super encouraging and positive toward my teammates. I love to build them up when they are struggling and compliment them on something they did really well on. I love using my left foot but will also go right.”

The Tigers (19-2-2) hadn’t won a regional since Adams was a freshman. They also hadn’t won the Wheaton Cup since 2022.

“This was my first time winning sectionals and the DuKane Conference, too,” Adams said. “So those were all big and exciting wins for us. I also just had the best time because this was my last season before I left for college, so I was really trying to soak up every second with my team, coaches, playing for my school and games.

“I love this team so much and they are all so special to me. I have gotten really close with most of them. Playing and being able to watch one of my childhood best friends, Kelsey Clousing, dominate and play so well just made me truly so happy and proud of her. We have always looked forward to finally playing together.”

Adams also was blessed to have one more season playing with her best friend, Brooke Ittersagen, a key contributor on a back line that yielded only 10 goals in 23 games with senior goalkeeper Mar Dixon in net.

“We have been playing together and been on the same team since kindergarten,” Adams said. “Brooke has always been my rock and my back wall. She is so strong, smart and consistent. I don’t know what I am going to do without her next year. Our last game together was very hard and so sad. We have been through everything together and it is just sad for that amazing chapter to come to an end but I am excited to watch her dominate at Wheaton College.”

While burying goals for her team, Adams lifted up her teammates, sending praise their way. That’s simply the kind of player and teammate she was for the Tigers.