WW South softball beats Wheaton North in eight-inning, 1-0 thriller: Friday’s Suburban Life sports roundup

Softball

Wheaton Warrenville South 1, Wheaton North 0

Becca Chaney doubled in Abby Mease with two outs in the top of the eighth inning, and Isabella Franzone made a diving catch in right field to end the game for the Tigers (16-6, 6-3 DuKane Conference).

Winning pitcher Presley Wright struck out eight and allowed five hits in the complete-game shutout. Mease had a home run-robbing catch in center field.

Hannah Wulf struck out 10 for Wheaton North (17-6, 6-3).

Downers Grove North 10, Oak Park-River Forest 3

Samantha Lehnherr was 4 for 4 with a two-run homer, two-run single, double and five RBIs for the Trojans (13-10, 7-1 West Suburban Silver). Viktoria Czech also hit a two-run homer and drove in three, and Mary Miller hit a solo shot and was 2 for 4 for Downers Grove North.

Glenbard East 12, Batavia 3

Lilly Carver was 3 for 5 with a homer, two runs scored and two RBIs and Melissa Saldana was 3 for 5 with a double, run scored and RBI for the host Rams in a nonconference win.

Glenbard West 18, Proviso West 0

Ainslie Bobroff was 3 for 3 with two homers, six RBIs and three runs scored and Megan Stieglitz was 3 for 3 with a double, run scored and two RBIs for the Hilltoppers.

Lyons 10, Hinsdale Central 0

Maddy Pieroni homered and Caylee Wagner struck out three in a five-inning shutout for the Lions. Lauren Koschik had a single and double for Hinsdale.

IC Catholic Prep 9, St. Ignatius 3

Sofia Bucaro was 2 for 4 with three runs scored and Kelly Cahill was 2 for 5 with a triple, run scored and RBI for the Knights.

Baseball

Downers Grove North 6, Oak Park-River Forest 2

Antonio Russotiesi was 2 for 2 with a run scored and RBI and Edgar Santos had a triple, run scored and RBI for the Trojans in the West Suburban Silver road win. Winning pitcher Ryan Noonan struck out five over four innings.

Timothy Christian 5, Glenbard South 3

Peter Buikema had a two-run go-ahead single as the Trojans scored three runs in the bottom of the seventh for the come-from-behind nonconference win. Frankie Cassata was 3 for 4 with a double and two runs scored for Glenbard South.

York 9, Hinsdale Central 8

Josh Fleming’s two-run homer in the bottom of the sixth rallied the Dukes to a West Suburban Silver win in Elmhurst. Fleming was 3 for 3 and also had a double with three RBIs. Mason Shorter was 2 for 3 with a run scored and RBI. Billy Main had a triple, two RBIs and run scored for Hinsdale.

Wheaton North 1, Geneva 0

Max Burke walked, advanced to second on an errant pickoff attempt and scored on Nic Pisciotta’s walk-off single in the bottom of the eighth for the Falcons.

Jake Williams struck out seven and allowed four hits in seven innings and Rich Schilling worked the eighth, striking out one, for the win.

Lake Park 10, Wheaton Warrenville South 7

Caleb Mease and Jacob Conover homered for the Tigers, Mease going 4 for 4 with three runs scored and an RBI. Conover was 2 for 4 with two RBIs.

Boys Volleyball

Wheaton Warrenville South d. Naperville Central 25-12, 25-9

The Tigers won their match in pool play at the Richards Tournament.