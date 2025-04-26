Downers Grove police investigate armed robbery on 75th Street

Downers Grove police are investigating an armed robbery that took place Friday in the 1600 block of 75th Street.

About 8:01 p.m., Downers Grove police responded to the 1600 block of 75th Street for a report of an armed robbery.

A preliminary investigation indicates that two men were robbed by an male offender who pointed a firearm at them. The offender stole cash and two cell phones, police said.

The victims described the offender as about 6 feet tall with a muscular build. He was wearing a black hooded sweater, black pants and a ski mask. He had shoulder-length dreads with yellow/gold highlights, authorities said.

The offender left on foot traveling southbound across 75th Street.

Police continue to investigate and no one is in custody at this time.

The police are asking anyone with information about the robbery to contact 630-434-5600.