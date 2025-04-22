Ashlynn Durkin strikes out 18 in Downers Grove North win: Monday’s Suburban Life sports roundup

Softball

Downers Grove North 5, Lyons 1

Ashlynn Durkin struck out 18 in a three-hitter and Ella Bonk went 3 for 3 with a homer, double, run scored and RBI for the Trojans.

Nazareth 3, Marian Catholic 0

Annabella Rychetsky fired a no-hitter with 13 strikeouts and Reagan Drye went 2 for 2 for the Roadrunners.

Wheaton Warrenville South 4, Glenbard North 0

Presley Wright took a no-hitter into the sixth and tossed a two-hit shutout, and Kate Hasbrouck had a single, double and two RBIs for the Tigers.

Oak Park-River Forest 14, Hinsdale Central 4

Emersyn Willits homered twice and drove in four runs for Hinsdale Central.

Mother McAuley 4, Benet 2

Sophia Kowal was 2 for 3 with a run scored and Angela Horejs 2 for 4 for Benet.

West Chicago 2, Glenbard East 0

Claire Bolda struck out 12 and scattered seven hits in the loss for the Rams.

Willowbrook 4, Morton 2

Isabel Bates struck out 11 and scattered eight hits for Willowbrook.

Glenbard West 4, York 3

Ainsley Bobroff was 2 for 4 with a homer, RBI and two runs scored and Alexa Trybus was 3 for 4 with a double and two RBIs for the Hilltoppers.

Baseball

Nazareth 3, Marian Catholic 0

Winning pitcher Mac McGarry struck out eight over five innings and Brooks Kooken threw two shutout innings for the save for Nazareth (17-2).

Landon Thome and Chuck Roche had RBIs, Jimmy O’Connor a run scored and Kam Alikhan added a double.

Oak Park-River Forest 9, Downers Grove North 6

The Trojans scored four runs in the bottom of the seventh but the late rally fell short. Brady Schallmoser homered and drove in two runs and Russ Oros also had two RBIs.

Glenbard East 11, Glenbard South 5

Ryan Frano homered, scored two runs and drove in two and Josh Ziemer went 2 for 4 with two doubles and two runs scored for the Rams, who scored six runs in the bottom of the sixth to get the win. Joe DeMeo was 3 for 3 with a run scored and RBI for the Raiders.

Glenbard West 11, Hinsdale Central 8

The visiting Hilltoppers scored five runs in the fifth and went on to the win. Mason Flaherty went 3 for 4 with a run scored and three RBIs and Eric Lowrie 2 for 4 with a triple, run scored and RBI for Glenbard West. Patrick Connors went 3 for 4 with three runs scored and an RBI for Hinsdale Central.

Lemont 9, Bremen 0

Sean Crane struck out 12 and allowed four hits over six shutout innings and Jacob Parr went 2 for 2 with a triple and two runs scored for Lemont.

Montini 8, Riverside-Brookfield 5

John Louise was 2 for 4 with two doubles, two runs scored and an RBI and Max Bell was 2 for 3 with two runs scored and an RBI for Montini.

St. Charles East 4, Wheaton North 2

Nic Pisciotta was 3 for 4 with a homer, run scored and an RBI for the Falcons.

Wheaton Warrenville South 7, Glenbard North 4

Jacob Conover homered twice, scored two runs and drove in three for the Tigers. Caleb Mease went 3 for 4 with a double and an RBI.

Wheaton Academy 5, St. Edward 4

The Warriors improved to 8-10 on the season with the win.

Willowbrook 11, Addison Trail 1

Jake Bonino was 2 for 3 with two runs scored and two RBIs and Jesus Torres was 2 for 3 with two runs scored and an RBI for Willowbrook.

York 6, Lyons 5

Josh Fleming was 2 for 4 with a double, run scored and an RBI and Luke Pieczynski 2 for 3 with two RBIs for York.