Four Cook County men accused of stealing from DuPage County Home Depot stores: prosecutors

Four Cook County men have been charged with stealing from multiple Home Depot stores in DuPage County, prosecutors said.

Criztobal Alvarez-Olivera, 31, and Marcos Alvarez-Olivera, 29, both of the 4100 block of W. 58th Place, Chicago; David Flores, 41, of the 1200 block of 19th Avenue, Cicero; and Rafael Felix, 33, of the 1600 block of S. 49th Court, Cicero, each appeared in First Appearance Court Tuesday charged with burglary and retail theft, according to a DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office news release.

Neither charge is a detainable offenses, so the men were released pre-trial with the condition that they are prohibited from entering any Home Depot store, authorities said.

Criztobal Alvarez-Olivera and Flores are each charged with four counts of burglary and four counts of retail theft, according to the release.

Marcos Alvarez-Olivera and Felix are each charged with two counts of burglary and two counts of retail theft, according to the release.

Additionally, Marcos Alvarez-Olivera is charged with one count of misdemeanor resisting a police officer for allegedly running away from a Carol Stream detective, authorities said.

About 2:28 p.m. Feb. 28, Criztobal Alvarez-Olivera and Flores entered the Home Depot, 2000 Butterfield Road, Downers Grove. The pair allegedly selected about $698 worth of merchandise, including a Chamberlain wall mount garage door opener and a Dewalt portable car charger, and left the store without paying for the merchandise, according to the release.

On March 31, the pair entered the Home Depot store, 475 S. Schmale Road, Carol Stream, where they allegedly selected about $676 worth of merchandise, including two Dewalt air compressors and two Milwaukee multi-tools, and left the store without paying for the merchandise, according to the release.

About 11:05 a.m. on April 14, all four defendants entered the Home Depot store located at 7200 Woodward Avenue in Woodridge where they allegedly selected power tools totaling about $4,482 and left the store without paying for the items, authorities said.

Later that day, at about 12:57 p.m., the defendants allegedly entered the Carol Stream Home Depot on Schmale Road and selected power tools totaling about $6,638 and left the store without paying for the items, according to the release.

Following an investigation led by Downers Grove police all four defendants were arrested later that day.

“The apprehension of the four defendants in this case sends a crystal-clear message to would-be thieves that if you come to DuPage County to steal, you will be arrested, charged and prosecuted,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in the release.

The next court appearance for all four defendants is scheduled for May 12.